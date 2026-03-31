Lions to spend two-week break to get realigned for Warriors ‘Test match’

Coach Ivan van Rooyen says he'll have to come up with plans to tackle the 'beast'.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen believes that whatever team Scottish giants Glasgow Warriors bring to South Africa for their next United Rugby Championship assignment it will be a powerful one, and it is up to them to prepare as best they can for that challenge.

The high-flying Lions, who are on a four-game winning streak in the United Rugby Championship (URC), have risen up to fifth on the log, and will welcome the in-form table topping Scots to Ellis Park for their next match in three weeks’ time.

But while the Lions have a two-week break, after they were dumped out of the Challenge Cup in the pool stage, Glasgow head into the Champions Cup, and could be in action over the next two weekends, if they beat the Bulls in their last 16 match this coming weekend.

If they play on the next two weekends, it will be interesting to see if Glasgow decide to bring their full-strength team to South Africa to face the Lions on the Highveld and the Stormers in the Cape on consecutive weekends.

Warriors a quality team

“If they bring their A team, we’re playing a Test match, and if they bring their B team, we’re playing (against) 16 internationals instead of 23, and that’s how we will prepare,” said Van Rooyen about the looming challenge.

“The team they picked to play against Leinster last weekend (with some of their star players resting) still had plenty of Test players. Their loose forwards are powerful, so whether they bring the Scottish (back) three or the rest of them they are all quality.

“We can’t focus on that currently. We can focus on getting ourselves ready, resting a little bit and then really trying to find that sweet spot in preparation again. Whatever team they bring, we’ll have to make plans around it and then fight that beast.”

‘The break is healthy’

Van Rooyen said that the Lions were grateful for the short break, as it will allow them to rest and recover, with a couple of players, including Morne van den Berg and Kelly Mpeku, carrying niggles.

“The break for us is healthy. We’re at the stage of the season where rest, recovery, refocus and realignment are just as important as playing,” explained Van Rooyen.

“We’ve got one or two niggles that the break will do us good. We had an agreement pre-game that we’ll have a couple of days off, and then it’s time to get the engine going again.

“Where we are now, a bit of time off is healthy. It’s good for physicality, mindset and overall rest, so it’s important for us to get in 10 days of good and hard preparation for Glasgow.”