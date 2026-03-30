Lions’ maturity stands them in good stead heading into URC business end

A mature performance from the Lions showed their growth from the past few seasons, and this bodes well as the URC nears its conclusion.

The maturity shown by the Lions in a tough bonus point win over a battling Dragons team at the weekend will stand them in good stead as they head into the business end of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The 42-26 win moved the Joburg-side up to fifth place on the URC log, but they are still in a huge top eight battle that sees them just four points off Ulster in third, but also four points ahead of Connacht down in ninth.

However, their performances over the past two weekends shows the different type of play that they can produce in different circumstances, and that shows how the team have grown over the past few seasons.

In their big win over Edinburgh the Lions ran the ball from all over the park and scored a number of scintillating tries, but against the Dragons on Saturday they were taken to the gutter and were forced to find a different way through, which they managed to do in the end.

There is alignment

“Now there’s alignment, and I think everyone has clarity. Not just in what we expect, but they’ve got freedom to express their X-factor,” said coach Ivan van Rooyen after the game.

“Last week allowed us to run off each other, and it looks beautiful. Tonight it was a little bit more of a street fight, where we had to roll our sleeves up and make sure we get quick ball and momentum, and there were a couple of options only after that.”

After a tight first half saw them take a four point lead into the break, the Dragons took a 21-18 lead with the first try of the second half, only for the Lions to hit back with four straight tries of their own, before the visitors dotted down a late consolation.

Lions captain Francke Horn said there had been a few harsh words when they went behind in the second half, but was happy with their response and added that the players do keep an eye on the log, but are more focused on the next game.

“There were some harsh words behind the posts just to make sure everybody was on the same page. The last 30 minutes was a mature performance. We went back to Lions rugby where we knew if we stayed direct, then the space will open up,” explained Horn.

“It’s human to have a look at the log, but the chat the last few weeks has been game by game. Glasgow in three weeks’ time, that will be our next focus.”