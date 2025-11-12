Edwill van der Merwe ready to grab his Bok chance once again

The speedy winger is set to be named in the Springbok 23 to face Italy, after making a second comeback from injury.

Springbok wing Edwill van der Merwe has had to face a lot of adversity in his rugby career, from taking the long way into the professional sphere to injury stalling his international aspirations, but he is ready to rumble once again when the Boks take on Italy in Turin on Saturday.

Van der Merwe has now twice had injury stall his Bok Test career; the first time after his try-scoring man-of-the-match debut against Wales last year which ruled him out of the whole 2024 international season and the second time this year when he picked up an injury in the Rugby Championship opener against the Wallabies at Ellis Park, after playing against Italy and Georgia at the start of the season.

Van der Merwe back in green and gold

Although Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus hasn’t named his team for this weekend’s match against Italy in Turin, it seems that Van der Merwe will be back in action in the green and gold after being made available for media duties on Tuesday, which usually indicates that that player will be part of the match 23.

“My life motto is that it is a marathon and not a sprint, so I firmly believe that what’s meant for me won’t miss me. The biggest thing for me is to stay prepared, stay ready and whenever the call or opportunity comes to play, to grab it with both hands,” explained an optimistic Van der Merwe on Wednesday.

In his four Test matches to date, Van der Merwe has scored five tries, with his only blank coming against the Wallabies, but he attributed his lethal form to the team’s playmakers.

“Firstly, I must say credit to the playmakers in the team. They are the guys that put you into space, and as a winger there isn’t much more you can want. So if the opportunity comes to play (against Italy), hopefully the sequence will remain the same and I can add more tries to my tally.”

Physical battle

The Boks are expecting a physical encounter against the Italians.

“They (Italian backs) are big, physical guys, so we are expecting a physical contest, which we as South Africans pride ourselves in as well. They also have players that can create moments of magic from the back, so it should be a very good challenge,” said Van der Merwe.

“Definitely the breakdown (will be the key battle). They put a lot of emphasis on slowing the ball down and trying to steal the ball. So that will be a key focus area for us. Then whatever they throw at us we mustn’t just match it, but must overpower them with what we do.”

On top of his injury troubles, Van der Merwe has to contest with the likes of Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse for a place in the Bok starting side, but he said that they were only helping him improve his game.

“It’s incredible to play and compete with them. The amazing thing is that everyone in the system buys in to helping one another. So it’s been incredible for me to learn from them, and hopefully when I get the opportunity, I’ll take it with both hands.”