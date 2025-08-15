Edwill van der Merwe ready for Wallabies challenge: ‘It’ll be special’

Electrifying Springbok wing Edwill van der Merwe is pumped up for the biggest challenge of his international career so far.

Springbok flyer Edwill van der Merwe is ready to front up in the biggest match of his fledgling international career when the Boks open their Rugby Championship title defence against the Wallabies at Ellis Park on Saturday evening.

It will be Van der Merwe’s fourth appearance in the green and gold, after making his debut last year, and highest profile game that he has been involved in.

His debut came in 2024 against Wales at Twickenham in a match that fell outside the international window, following which he picked up an injury that kept him out of the rest of the international season.

He finally made his second Bok appearance in the second Italian Test in Gqeberha last month, followed by his third against Georgia in Mbombela the following week.

None of those teams are at the level of the current Wallabies, and Van der Merwe is excited to be taking them on at one of his favourite stadiums in the country.

“Ellis Park is one of my favourite stadiums along with the Danie Craven Stadium (in Stellenbosch), so Saturday will be very special for me. Also facing Australia is a bigger challenge than I have faced before,” said Van der Merwe.

“As a youngster, I remember watching the Rugby Championship and thinking of it as the place I wanted to be, so there is a big focus going into this competition.

“Australia are a big team. I will be up against more experienced opponents. They have been building momentum and beat the British and Irish Lions in their last game. They’ve improved a lot and we are expecting a tough game.”

Kolbe missing

Van der Merwe is only in the team due to superstar wing Cheslin Kolbe being left out as a precautionary measure due to a recent injury, but is undaunted about stepping into those massive shoes.

He is also thoroughly enjoying the huge competition between the outside backs in the group, and has a chance to set a Springbok record this weekend, by becoming the first Bok to score in his first four games, but that is not something he is focusing on.

“It is a very good thing for South African rugby and an indication of the healthy position we are in. There is a lot of competition in the squad, yet everyone helps one another and everyone is learning as much as possible,” explained Van der Merwe.

“It is always a big challenge to not only become a Bok but staying here is also difficult. There is a new challenge every day and an opportunity to get better. I have to attack every session and get better every day, that is my aim.

“It is not extra pressure (stepping in for Kolbe) because there are already huge expectations when you play for the Boks. I just want to bring Edwill and embrace the challenge.

“Scoring tries is just a bonus, my biggest challenge is to stick within the systems, whether it is on defence or attack. It does help that I have guys around me who like to move the ball around as that creates opportunities.”