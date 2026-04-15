‘The past counts for nothing’: Blitzboks target first Hong Kong title

Player Zain Davids said the team will take it one game at a time as they play their first World Championship event.

Veteran Blitzbok player Zain Davids said he has stood on podiums all around the world, and now it is time to do so in Hong Kong.

The 28-year-old will be playing in his 58th Sevens tournament come this weekend’s World Championship event, which the Blitzboks enter having won the World Series this year.

‘One game at a time’

Davids said his focus would be on living in the moment in every game.

“We are starting this Championship at the same venue and with no log points,” Davids said as the team prepares for a Pool A showdown with Uruguay, Spain and Argentina.

“We have never won here, fair enough, but that is not consuming us. What happened in the past counts for nothing, but what happens this weekend will.

“What we want is to be on the same page, execute our game plan as one, and take it one game at a time. For now, that is Uruguay, and from there on in, we’ll take each challenge as it comes.”

Davids missed out on the Vancouver and New York double, but he had the honour of lifting the trophy in Cape Town and Perth during the Sevens Series.

“You always want to play in every tournament, but coach Philip laid out his plans to the senior guys at the beginning of the season and explained rest periods and recovery times, so we all knew that we could be rested along the way,” said Davids.

“I use the word rested in italics, as our strength and conditioning coach, Ghafoer Luckan, keeps a very sharp eye on our prescribed fitness programme, even when we are not travelling and he is away with the team.

“So, I am fit and ready for this one. I’m feeling refreshed and keen to get another trophy win.”

He said the Blitzboks enjoy playing in Hong Kong, where there is much support for South Africa. He said a win would be as much for the players as the fans.

Blitzbok records in Hong Kong:

Most points:

Cecil Afrika: 192

Branco du Preez: 148

Justin Geduld: 106

Most tries:

Cecil Afrika: 22

Fabian Juries and Seabelo Senatla: 17