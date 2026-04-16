Visser: Blitzboks need Hong Kong win to prove world dominance

"We believe we are the best team on the circuit and as such, we want to prove that by winning this weekend."

The Springbok Sevens squad achieved one of their pre-season objectives by winning the World Series, but according to Blitzbok captain Impi Visser, they now need to up the ante, as they have other targets to hunt down to prove they are the best team in the world. Visser, who played in his 50th World Series tournament in the USA, said their mindset for Friday’s Sevens World Championship opener at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Sports Park will be centred around their search for the perfect game, something he feels they have not achieved during the recently completed series, despite winning four of the six tournaments.

‘Not quite there yet’

“Yes, we are not quite there yet, especially on attack, where we can be much better than what we were in our last tournament in New York,” said the 30-year-old during the customary captain’s photo before each tournament.

“There our defence was outstanding, our attack not so much.”

The New York tournament is fresh in Visser’s mind, not only because he celebrated his 50th with a win, but also because of a short turnaround to the next phase, the three World Championship tournaments in Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux.

“We had a short time to prepare at home as we travelled to Hong Kong a bit earlier than usual, but our focus remains the same,” said Visser.

“We believe we are the best team on the circuit and as such, we want to prove that by winning this weekend.

“Being the top-ranked team will put a target on our backs, but that is fine. We want to be challenged, but mostly by ourselves.”

Blitzboks seek strong performance against Uruguay

The Blitzboks play their first match against Uruguay.

The South Americans are amongst the four teams from Sevens 2 that qualified for the World Championship. The Blitzboks had a taste of that level of competition with training matches against USA and Germany, who also came via the same route.

“We all start at zero, so you underestimate any other team at your own peril,” said Visser.

“Twelve teams come into the same tournament hoping to achieve the same goal and that is to win it. So, we will approach all our opponents with that respect.”

The Blitzbok captain said the status of the Hong Kong event also demands their best effort.

“””Many great names in the game have played and competed here. In a way, this is the home of sevens and where it all started.

“Just to be part of this is special, to finally finish victorious will be even more so.”