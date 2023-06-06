Phil Waugh takes over from Andy Marinos as CEO of Rugby Australia

By AFP

Former Wallabies flanker Phil Waugh was named chief executive of national governing body Rugby Australia on Tuesday, three months before the World Cup.

The 43-year-old, who made 79 appearances for Australia and played in two Rugby World Cups, is the first Wallabies international to occupy the role.

Replaces Andy Marinos

He replaces Zimbabwe-born former Wales centre Andy Marinos, who announced last month he was stepping down.

Marinos had said it was time to move on after returning the governing body to profit for the first time in four years.

Waugh, who retired as a player in 2011, has been a non-executive director on the Rugby Australia board since 2018.

Waugh’s former Wallabies team-mate Joe Roff is president.

The pair played on the losing side for Australia in the 2003 World Cup final under Eddie Jones, who returned as head coach of the Wallabies earlier this year after stints in charge of Japan and England.

Australia start their Rugby World Cup campaign in September against Georgia at the Stade de France in Paris. The Wallabies also face Fiji, Wales and Portugal in Pool C.