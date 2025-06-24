PICTURES: New-look Bok jerseys unveiled, including special ’95 edition

The world champions have a new sponsor this season, with their first match of 2025 taking place in Cape Town on Saturday.

The new-look Springbok playing jersey for the 2025 season has been unveiled.

And, for hard-core Bok fans, apparel partner Nike have released a jersey commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Springboks winning the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

The new-look Bok playing jersey.

The release of a heritage jersey recreates the one worn by the Boks in the 15-12 victory over New Zealand at Ellis Park in 1995, while the new team playing jersey incorporates elements of the King Protea in a striking collar design.

Also, one of the most noticeable elements of the new playing jersey are four stars that feature inside the collar, honouring the team’s four World Cup victories — in 1995, 2007, 2019 and 2023.

The Boks’ alternate jersey is all-white with the Protea collar in traditional bottle green.

The Boks’ alternate strip.

The recreation of the 1995 jersey is in traditional cotton and features the iconic badge of the Springbok leaping over a wreath of proteas.

The 1995 commemorative edition.

“Nike has done a superb job to produce a kit range that both honours the traditions of the Springboks while giving it a modern design edge,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

“We also chose to honour the 30th anniversary of the 1995 victory that was such a watershed moment for rugby and for South Africa.”

The home and alternative jerseys as well as the lifestyle collection will be available from Wednesday (25 June) from Nike stores, major retailers, and online.

The Springboks kick off their 2025 season with a match against the Barbarians in Cape Town on Saturday.