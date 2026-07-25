Playing selector: Is this the Springboks’ strongest XV?

The Boks have a few huge games coming up, when only the best and strongest team will be good enough.

The Springboks have spent many years building incredible depth under coach Rassie Erasmus, and every international season brings a new exciting crop of players rising through the ranks.

Erasmus has often said that he wants to have at least three or four top class players in each position, which will allow the team to keep moving seamlessly forward, regardless of any injury crisis that may befall them.

But heading towards Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks, starting next month, and onto the World Cup in Australia next year, it must be asked: What is the Boks’ strongest starting 15, that will be picked to compete in the most important games?

If everyone is fit and available, these are my picks for the Springboks’ strongest 15.

Front Row: Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw

I believe Nche and Marx are the two best players in their positions in the world. The Boks do have some decent depth at loosehead, with Gerhard Steenekamp and Boan Venter both very good, but Nche is still head and shoulders above for me.

At tighthead the battle is immense with a number of options. Thomas du Toit has been the best tighthead in the English Premiership for the past two seasons, while Carlu Sadie is a beast for Bordeaux-Begles, but I think Louw shades the fight and is one of the world’s most destructive scrummagers.

Second Row: Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman

Despite his injury and concussion problems, and recent 12 match ban for eye gouging, Etzebeth is still the ultimate enforcer and I hope he can have a proper run over the coming months. Though there are some strong contenders at No 4 lock, namely Ruan Venter and Riley Norton, Etzebeth is still tops.

The No 5 lock position is much more competitive, but I personally like RG Snyman and believe he should be backed as a starter, although I fully understand why the Bok management back his bench impact more.

Ruan Nortjé, a real work horse, would then get the nod for me, just ahead of Lood de Jager.

Loose-trio: Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese

Openside flank has become a massive quandary, because I am a huge fan of Paul de Villiers. The youngster has made a blistering start to his international career, thanks in part to an injury to Kolisi, and looks like he will only get better. But Kolisi’s incredible leadership ability currently shades that battle.

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese are much easier picks, although Wiese must keep an eye on young Cameron Hanekom, who hasn’t been given much of a chance yet, but if he does could become a serious contender to the No 8 jersey.

Halfbacks: Grant Williams and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Two very competitive departments, but two easy picks as I believe Williams and Feinberg-Mngomezulu are our best in those positions. Williams is challenged hard by Cobus Reinach and Morné van den Berg, but gets the nod for me.

I believe Feinberg-Mngomezulu could one day challenge Dan Carter’s unofficial status as the best rugby player the world has seen, if he continues on his current trajectory. But Handré Pollard and Manie Libbok are two high-quality back-ups which we are fortunate to have available.

Centres: Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel

Another department that could be easily interchangeable with the amount of talent in it, but the Boks’ most capped centre pairing, De Allende and Kriel get the nod. De Allende is arguably one of the most underrated players in world rugby.

Kriel, who was second choice to Lukhanyo Am for a long time, is now one of the best 13s in the world.

The Boks, however, have so many good midfielders, including André Esterhuizen, Canan Moodie and Ethan Hooker, among others.

Outside backs: Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Damian Willemse

Kolbe and Willemse are locked in picks, although the Boks have others ready to step in at a moment’s notice, like Aphelele Fassi.

Arendse is our current best No 14 in my opinion, but he has to keep an eye over his shoulder at the chasing pack.

Edwill van der Merwe is electrifying, while Hooker and Moodie are also brilliant on the wing, and all three would be worthy picks.

Young Jaco Williams showed his class against Wales, and could become a contender along with Zekhethelo Siyaya in a few years’ time.