Plumtree targets four wins in a row as Sharks await Edinburgh

'I think both teams will be desperate to progress through to the semi-final, so it’s going to be a tough match.'

Sharks coach John Plumtree is on a mission to win the Challenge Cup. Picture: by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images)

Sharks coach John Plumtree is anticipating a tough Challenge Cup quarter-final showdown with Scottish side Edinburgh at King’s Park Stadium (kick-off 1.30pm) on Saturday as both sides know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

The Durban-based side advanced to the last eight thanks to a dominant 47-3 win over Italian side Zebre on Sunday.

Plumtree and Co are on a mission to win the Challenge Cup, having built up some good momentum with URC games against Ulster and Edinburgh to get ready for their last 16 clash with Zebre and secure home advantage in the quarter-finals with a win (over Zebre).

Mission going well

The mission now enters a crucial phase — a quarter-final with Edinburgh.

The two United Rugby Championship teams met at the end of March in Durban where the Sharks came out on top with a 23-13 win. This time around they will renew their rivalry in European rugby’s second-tier competition with a spot in the semi-finals up for grabs.

“It was always the plan to do well in this four-match block and we have got three out of three. We have an opportunity (to make it four) going into the quarter-final, which is going to be huge for Edinburgh and us,” Plumtree said.

“I think both teams will be desperate to progress through to the semi-final, so it’s going to be a tough match. We know what a quality side Edinburgh are.

“Hopefully, we get a nice big crowd here. Edinburgh are a good side, it’s going to be a good contest. We played each other recently, so we know each other and what they will bring in terms of strength and weaknesses,” he said.

Boks front row

Plumtree said the performance of his World Cup Springboks in the win over Zebre was encouraging and he’d again bank on them this weekend. The front row men — Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, and Vincent Koch — led the way last weekend.

“I thought Ox, Bongi and Vincent were great,” Plumtree said.

“We wanted to put them (Zebre) under pressure up front with our scrum and driving maul and I think the forwards did a great job with that.”