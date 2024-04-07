Sharks in their groove with Challenge Cup win over Zebre

The Sharks were on top of Zebre in Durban, overwhelming them at every turn.

Sharks flyhalf Siya Masuku won the man-of-the-match award in their Challenge Cup win over Zebre. Picture: by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

The Sharks have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup thanks to a clinical performance in their 47-3 win over Zebre in a last-16 clash on Sunday at Durban’s Kings Park.

The side from Durban will now host fellow United Rugby Championship outfit Edinburgh this weekend in a last-eight encounter. The two met last week and the Sharks came out on top.

The Sharks got the job done in a professional manner. The weather conditions were tough, the field was wet, making it difficult for the teams.

The Sharks took a more practical approach to the game because of the weather, managing it well in both halves.

Zebre off the blocks quickly

The game did not start according to the script as Zebre had the better start, ticking the scoreboard first with a penalty from flyhalf Tiff Eden.

The Sharks immediately hit back with a converted try by loose forward Vincent Tshituka, who dotted down after receiving a clever offload from Siya Masuku.

The home side then stamped their authority on the game, dominating in the scrums, winning the contact battle, kicking well and remaining solid when their try line was under attack.

Two converted tries from winger Werner Kok, and lock Corne Rahl saw the Sharks lead 21-3 at halftime.

The skies cleared at the start of the second stanza as the Sharks continued to dominate proceedings.

John Plumtree’s side made the half look like a training ground exercise, making it difficult for Zebre to move through the gear.

The Sharks did not take their foot off the pedal, scoring tries through Aphelele Fassi, Phepsi Buthelezi, Ethan Hooker, and Curwin Bosch to secure the 47-3 win to make it through to the quarter-finals.

Cheetahs and Lions Challenge Cup exits

Meanwhile, there was round of 16 Challenge Cup exits for the Cheetahs and Lions on Saturday.

The Cheetahs bowed out at the hands of three-time Challenge Cup winners Clermont, losing 27-22. The Free State side was losing 27-3 with 20 minutes remaining but fought back thanks to tries from Siba Qoma (2) and Tapiwa Mafura plus two conversions from Ruan Pienaar saw them come close to winning.

The Lions, on the other hand, went down 27-17 to Italian side Benetton. It was a disappointing performance for the Lions as they failed to make their numerical advantage count. Benetton played the last 36 minutes of the game with a player less after a red card, while 10 minutes of those were spent with 13 players on the field after a late yellow card.