Pollard praises wings after Boks bounce back against Australia

Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard praised his wings, who were excellent under the high ball, during their 30–22 win over the Wallabies in Cape Town on Saturday.

It followed their 38–22 loss at Ellis Park last week, only their second defeat in 13 matches against the Wallabies at the venue.

Pollard earned man of the match for his perfect goal-kicking in Cape Town (3/3 conversions and 3/3 penalties) as well as a kick into space that led to a Canan Moodie try. He directed play well, as lauded by captain Jesse Kriel after the game.

Springbok wings top of the tier

But Pollard commended his wingers Cheslin Kolbe and Moodie, who were good under the high ball on the night. While Kolbe didn’t score any tries, he was excellent in the chase and made the second-most carries on the night (nine). He was also excellent in defence whenever he could not claim the high ball first.

“We are blessed to have unbelievable wings who are unbelievable in the air,” Pollard said in a televised interview after the game. “It is something we are very proud of. The boys spend a lot of time on it. We try and kick as accurately as we can, but it is a lot harder for those boys.”

The Springboks led 20–10 at half-time thanks to Moodie’s try and another from Kwagga Smith. The scoreline was reminiscent of the the 22–5 lead at Ellis Park the week before, and again Australia fought back in the second half. They followed Corey Toole’s first half try (on debut) with Max Jorgensen and Brandon Paenga-Amosa scores.

But where Wallabies flyhalf James O’Connor missed a conversion and two penalties, Pollard slotted all his kicks, and Eben Etzebeth’s late try sealed the win.

“It was tough after that big rainstorm before the warmup,” Pollard said. “The pitch was pretty greasy, so there was a lot of mud on the ball. It was tough to play but I thought we managed it well.

“The forwards stepped up. Our defence was good at times. At other times, we gave away silly penalties which gave them the field position that they wanted. A lot to work on but we take the result.”

Bok captain: ‘Every single player put up their hands’

Kriel said the team “kind of got back to the way we like to play”.

“It was awesome to see how the leaders took charge this week. Management, players. Everyone pulled in nicely this week and I think the result speaks for itself. So really proud of the response,” Kriel said.

He commended Pollard’s reliability as well as fullback Aphelele Fassi’s own skill under the high ball.

“And our forwards put in a really good shift. Every single player put up their hands tonight.”