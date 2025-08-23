Springbok player ratings from 30-22 win against Wallabies in Cape Town

A number of individuals produced strong performances in the Rugby Championship win in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Springboks beat the Wallabies 30-22 in a Rugby Championship Test played in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Boks led 20-10 at half-time and scored three tries in the match. Flyhalf Handre Pollard was named man of the match.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players on Saturday, out of 10.

Aphelele Fassi 7: He was good under the high ball, jumping and chasing kicks. He pulled off a try-saving tackle, but was caught out of position on occasion, and kicked out on the full once. Got a yellow card.

Canan Moodie 6: He was decent under the high ball and scored a well-taken try. He unfortunately missed a bouncing ball that led to a try, and knocked the ball on in space.

Canan Moodie is congratulated by Jesse Kriel after scoring one of the Boks’ tries on Saturday. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Jesse Kriel 7: He made a number of powerful tackles in midfield, stopping Wallabies momentum, and he carried strongly, with one particularly good line-break.

Damian de Allende 8: He made a ton of tackles and carried regularly to get the Boks onto the front foot. In all, it was a busy outing; Boks look better with him at 12.

Cheslin Kolbe 8: He didn’t worry about his body as he jumped high on a number of occasions to compete for high balls. Chased kicks and looked for work. Won a breakdown penalty.

Handre Pollard 8: He kicked well out of hand, his up-and-unders just about spot on. His cross kick led to Canan Moodie’s try, he tackled well, ran hard, and kicked six out of six at goal.

Grant Williams 7: His out-of-hand kicking was good, and his service quick and swift, though he didn’t ask many questions with ball in hand. He tackled well.

Kwagga Smith 8: He was excellent receiving kick-offs, was a menace at rucks and mauls, and made a ton of carries and tackles. He however gave away a few penalties, though he also scored a try.

Franco Mostert 6: It was a busy outing for the veteran, he made a number of tackles and tried to get stuck in, but it was not the all-action performance we have come to expect of him.

Marco van Staden 8: He played his heart out in all departments – he really got stuck in, made numerous tackles, won breakdown penalties and carried hard. Great day out.

Ruan Nortje 6: It was also a busy 45 minutes for the lock as he made a number of tackles and carried well on occasion. Solid in lineouts when ball was tossed his way.

RG Snyman 7: He made one excellent turnover which resulted in Moodie scoring a try, while he was the banker in the lineouts. Made a few hard tackles as well.

RG Snyman in action for the Boks against the Wallabies. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Thomas du Toit 8: The Bok scrum never budged; he was solid throughout and got stuck in with tackles and carries in tight-loose play. He also won a ruck turnover.

Malcolm Marx 6: Another busy outing for the hooker, his lineout throwing was generally spot on, he made a number of tackles, but yet to hit top form this season.

Ox Nche 8: An excellent all-round outing; he scrummed well, made tackles and carries and was in the heart of the action. He made one good line break and won a turnover.

Bench 7: Everyone played their part when they entered the action, but the days of the “bomb squad” making a huge impact might be over.

Eben Etzebeth was the best of the bunch, carrying hard, tackling well and busying himself in all the action after joining the fray in the 45th minute. He also scored the Boks’ third, crucial, try.

The other bench-sitters were Marnus van der Merwe, Boan Venter, Wilco Louw, Lood de Jager, Andre Esterhuizen, Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.