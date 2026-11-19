The Springbok prop, who played a huge role in their scrum dominance last year, said it could be harder this time.

Prop Wilco Louw believes the Springbok pack will have to work harder than they did last year to dominate a much-improved Ireland scrum when the teams meet at Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 6.40pm).

Louw came off the bench during the Springboks’ emphatic 24-13 win in Dublin last November – their first victory in Ireland since 2012.

The game had a slew of penalties and cards handed out (four yellows and a 20-minute red to Ireland and two yellows to South Africa though one was later recalled).

The clock was stopped so regularly the match lasted longer than two hours. Ireland gave away 13 penalties inside their own half.

The Springboks won six scrum penalties, dominating the set-piece. They were also awarded a penalty try after smashing the Irish scrum.

Footage of the Irish pack being driven backwards did the rounds on social media, adding to the host team’s humiliation.

Ireland elevate their scrum

But just as Bok scrum coach Daan Human said Ireland have turned their set-piece around, Louw pointed to their performance in their seven-try 43-15 win over Fiji last weekend.

“Ireland’s scrum has definitely improved,” Louw said. “They showed against Fiji that they are a country that can scrum.”

He said rather than drawing on last year’s scrum success, the Springboks were focusing on themselves and the here and now.

“We have our own standards we judge ourselves on. Rugby is a beautiful thing, sometimes you dish out, sometimes you have to take some.

“With the laws as it is everyone has to scrum within rules. I think that’s the beauty of it. Everyone has an opportunity to dominate there. Sometimes you dominate and sometimes you get dominated. That’s just the way rugby goes.”

Prop Wilco Louw says the Springboks achieved dominance in scrums over other tier one nations through hard work. Picture: Sam Barnes/Gallo Images

Louw: Springbok success through hard work

Louw said the laws of rugby levelled the field and the Springboks only achieved dominance over other top nations in the set-piece through hard work.

“It’s years and years of really hard work and sticking in our system, and trying to do what we pride ourselves on.

“Ireland obviously prides themselves on that as well, and in their kicking game and the rest of the game as well… I can’t really tell you the secret, there is no secret.

“It’s just focusing on our system and trying to do it as best as we can.”