'When they have a great scrummer like Julien Marchand withdraw from the game, why not give a guy a chance against Péato Mauvaka?'

Springbok scrum coach Daan Human said that the decision to swap the starting front row right before last weekend’s game against France was to give certain players exposure to opponents that will help them develop their skill set.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus has now twice swapped out the front row, with Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw moving to the bench against France, and Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit joining the starting line-up.

Erasmus, who is well-known for his innovations and pushing the boundaries within the laws of rugby, explained that this was because French hooker Julien Marchand was withdrawn shortly before the game.

Erasmus said if the Boks had known this would happen earlier, they would have swapped the front rows when they had named the team.

All about scrum exposure

Human went into more depth on the matter.

“It’s something that we [coaches] discuss… and we think maybe it would be better because we want some players to get exposure against top players at France,” he said.

“Then when they have a great scrummer like Julien Marchand withdraw from the game, why not give a guy a chance against Péato Mauvaka, who is also a great player?”

Human said the Springboks “gained a lot” by switching their front row, as Nché, Marx and Louw have already faced top scrummers many times before.

But to switch out just one of them, to give a prop or hooker more exposure, was impractical after the players had trained together. The whole front row would have to be replaced.

“It was in the best interests of the team that we did that.”

Springboks look at lineouts against Ireland

Human said France fully deserved their 21-19 victory in Paris, though the “toughest thing” was to go congratulate their forwards coach, William Servat, who used to play with Human for Toulouse.

On set pieces, lock Eben Etzebeth said lineouts could be important in their sixth-round Nations Championship match against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday (kick-off 6.40pm).

“It will be a challenge… but guys like Lood de Jager, Sous [Franco Mostert] and Ruan Nortjé are figuring that out. I am sure we will have a good plan going into the game,” Etzebeth said.

“We always try to get a couple of mauls in a game… hopefully it will go well. We love the new law change with not being able to pull. We always said it is much more of a pushing contest.”