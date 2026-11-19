Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus doesn't have a good record in Dublin and is hopeful the Boks will bag him his second win in the city on Saturday.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus doesn’t have a good record in Dublin, but hopes his team can turn that around when the Boks and Ireland collide in a Nations Championship match at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Erasmus, however, will have to watch the action from the team hotel, after World Rugby handed him a six game ban for his comments about the match officials at the team announcement press conference on Monday, after the Boks lost to France last Friday.

Last year the Boks produced a monstrous forward-driven effort to emerge with a 24-13 win, which was their first in Dublin since 2012. The last eight games between the teams have been split down the middle at four wins each.

Erasmus revealed that last year’s victory was the first for him in Dublin as a coach, having suffered numerous defeats while in charge of the Boks and Irish side Munster.

“As a coach, I haven’t won a lot in Dublin. When I coached Munster, we lost to the Scarlets here in the Pro12 final. I lost to Leinster here most of the time. And in the European Cup, in the semi-final against Saracens, we lost here with Munster, so I didn’t have a lot of wins,” said Erasmus ahead of Saturday’s Test.

“I actually think last year was my first win here ever. But I love it here. I love the vibe, I love the Irish people, I enjoy everything about the crowd.

“It’s definitely an atmosphere that can be compared to places like France, South Africa and New Zealand. But I can’t say it’s been a happy hunting ground.”

Looking forward

Having suffered their third loss of the year over the past weekend, Erasmus said the team had come to terms with the disappointing defeat and were now looking forward.

“We lost in 2022 to France, I think last year was the first time we beat Ireland here in many years, so we are not immune to losing,” explained Erasmus.

“I think like every other team it’s terrible (when you lose). Travel isn’t nice, the day after isn’t nice. You lose by two points and start thinking about moments when you could have won the game, and start getting a bit emotional.

“You get over that and start looking at solutions and then it’s Monday and there is a new game ahead. So Saturday and Sunday weren’t nice. It’s getting better, but the only way it will really be better is if we manage to pull through (and win against Ireland) on Saturday.”

The match on Saturday kicks off at 6.40pm SA time.