‘There is going to be disappointment’: Faf and Kriel admit fans expected dominance

Faf de Klerk and Jesse Kriel gave Italy their due but admitted the Boks underdelivered in a game tipped to be one-sided.

Springbok captain Jesse Kriel scores a try against Italy. After the game he said his side failed to follow up on their momentum from the first half. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Although they expected a tough challenge and acknowledged their opponents’ performance, the Springboks conceded they did not meet the expectations of their supporters in Saturday’s Test at Loftus.

The Springboks won six tries to four (final score 42–24) in their first Test of the season, which was expected to be entirely one-sided.

Italy may be vastly improved when compared to previous years. But they are ranked 10th in the world and playing away against the world champions with an understrength side.

Still, they fought back from a 28–3 deficit at half-time to win the battle at the breakdown and show up some of the best locks in the world in the lineout. Italy even scored a try from a driving maul that started around the Springboks’ 22, something unheard of against the traditionally dominant forward pack.

They controlled momentum to score 21 points to the Springboks’ 14 in the second half.

Kriel says the world wrote Italy off

“We knew from the beginning of the week it was going to be a tough Test match,” said Jesse Kriel, standing in for Siya Kolisi to become the 67th Springbok captain on the day. He had warned fans earlier in the week not to write Italy off.

“We know the Italians are extremely passionate nation. They pitched up tonight very energetic, and that showed up in their play. We didn’t get exactly what we wanted with the quick ball on attack. In defence, we are not happy with four tries [against us]…

“There’s a lot of things for us to work on. We drive extremely high standards in the squad. The whole rugby world were writing them off and we certainly weren’t.”

He said the Springboks failed to follow up on their strong first-half performance. “In the second half they defended like their lives depended on it. So we are happy with the win but a big Test match awaits us next week.”

Springboks could not hold onto momentum against Italy

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who returned after missing much of last season due to injury, said “there is going to be disappointment in tonight’s performance”.

“There was a lot of good stuff and bad things we can work on,” he said. “Credit to Italy, they really made it hard for us, especially at the breakdown. We couldn’t get that momentum going.

“I thought their forwards were phenomenal tonight. That is definitely something we must look in the week at, make sure we fix it before the next Test.”

The Springboks play their second and final Test against Italy at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha next Saturday.