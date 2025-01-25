Pumas send Blitzboks to Fiji quarterfinal

The Blitzboks will face Fiji in the quarterfinal at 12:19.

The Blitzboks lost 19-17 to Argentina in their final pool match but still progressed to the quarterfinals. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Argentina held on to deny the Blitzboks in their final pool match of the Perth Sevens on Saturday, a result that consigned South Africa to a Cup quarter-final against Fiji.

The Blitzboks knocked on from the opening kick-off and the errors mounted in the first half as Argentina asserted physical dominance in the collisions to keep them pinned back in defence, racing to a 19-0 first-half lead with tries from Matteo Graziano, Marcos Moneta and Matias Osadsczuk.

But South Africa responded after the restart, the tide turning when Argentina made a mess of a lineout and the Blitzboks stole the ball to send Quewin Nortje down the left touchline for a turnover try.

Another turnover, another Blitzboks try as Selvyn Davids dotted a perfectly-weighted Ronald Brown grubber to make it 19-10 with four minutes to go.

Shilton van Wyk cut the deficit to two points as the Blitzboks converted an attacking lineout into a try, but Argentina successfully received the ensuing restart and hoofed the ball into touch to draw the final whistle.

On the back of the win, Argentina finished top of Pool A to book a Cup quarter-final showdown against Great Britain, while the Blitzboks will take on Pool C winners Fiji (kick-off 12.19pm).

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.