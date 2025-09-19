Three weekend picks: Wins for Sundowns, Arsenal and the Lions?

There's plenty of football on the go, while it's also the Currie Cup final, taking place in Joburg.

What a weekend awaits. There’s plenty of Betway Premiership action and it’s the 2025 Currie Cup final. Here then are three of our predictions for the weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns v Durban City

Mamelodi Sundowns have had, by their high standards, a slow start to the Betway Premiership season.

The eight-time reigning champions are unbeaten in the league so far, but have drawn three of their seven matches, and sit a point behind leaders Sekhukhune United.

A midweek 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants meant Sundowns were unable to overtake Eric Tinkler’s side at the top of the table.

On Saturday night, Miguel Cardoso’s side could even find themselves four points behind Sekhukhune, if Babina Noko can win at home to Golden Arrows earlier in the day.

Sundowns play host to Durban City on Saturday evening at Loftus Stadium. Gavin Hunt’s side have had a good start to the campaign and have lost just one of their first six Premiership matches.

Our prediction: Sundowns 1 Durban City 0

Betway odds: Sundowns 1.24, City 14.00, draw 5.20

Arsenal v Manchester City

Arsenal will take on Manchester City in the English Premier League on Sunday, in another early season showdown for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side lost 1-0 at Anfield against reigning champions Liverpool on August 31, and will no doubt want to make a statement at the Emirates.

Arsenal did bounce back from that Liverpool loss with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

City have had an inconsistent start to the campaign, but got their season back on track when they thumped Manchester United 3-0 in last weekend’s derby clash.

Arsenal thumped Man City 5-1 in this fixture in February, and are a good bet to emerge victorious again on Sunday.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3 Manchester City 1

Betway odds: Arsenal 1.95, City 3.80, draw 3.80

Rugby

Lions v Griquas

It’s the 2025 Currie Cup final and the Lions, full of URC players and on home soil, are the big favourites against the men from Kimberley. They clash in Joburg on Saturday afternoon.

The last time the teams met, at Ellis Park as well, two weeks ago, the Lions won 37-7 … and it could be something similar on Saturday. Griquas winning at Ellis Park would be a huge surprise.

Our prediction: Lions by 20

Betway odds: Lions 1.03, Griquas 11.00, draw 41.00

All Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.