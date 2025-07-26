Currie Cup result: rampant Bulls outgun Western Province

The Bulls scored six tries as they claimed a bonus-point victory.

Boeta Chamberlain of the Bulls during the Carling Currie Cup match between Western Province and Bulls at DHL Stadium on July 26, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images.

The Vodacom Bulls ran in eight tries and flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain put in a flawless kicking display to completely out-muscle Western Province in their north-south derby in Cape Town.

Scrumhalf Zak Burger and No 8 Jeandre Rudolph each scored a brace of tries as the Bulls registered a 48-23 win at the Cape Town Stadium, to get their Currie Cup campaign off to the ideal start.

The Bulls struck early through maul dominance. Hooker Joe van Zyl and Burger crossing in quick succession before flyhalf Kyle Smith’s boot and sharp intercept try from fullback Shilton van Wyk pulled WP back to 14-13.

Sintu Manjezi’s reply restored momentum for the Bulls, who capitalised when the hosts were reduced to 13 men, with Rudolph powering over for the Bulls’ bonus-point try.

WP Captain Zain Davids and locks Gary Porter and Alex Groves all saw yellow in the first half.

The Bulls took a 38-16 lead into the sheds, but it was Province who came out stronger in the third quarter. Winger Courtnall Skosan rounded off some solid build-up play from the hosts and there were hopes of a revival. But Rudolph’s second try and Chamberlain’s boot made sure that the result was never in doubt.

The Bulls next host the Sharks at Loftus, while WP travel to Ellis Park to take on the Lions.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.