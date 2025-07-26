Currie Cup result: Seven-try Lions smash Sharks

The Lions will host Western Province next Saturday, while the Sharks travel to Pretoria to take on the Vodacom Bulls.

The Lions scored seven tries in their win against the Sharks in their Currie Cup clash. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Lions gained a semblance of revenge for last year’s Currie Cup final defeat with a comprehensive win against the Sharks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Eleven survivors from that decider helped the hosts open their 2025 campaign with a seven-try, 46-5 victory against a young Sharks side.

Flanker Jarod Cairns and winger Rabz Maxwane scored tries to give the Lions a 10-0 lead, with the latter’s coming after a break by Blitzbok Angelo Davids and scrumhalf Nico Steyn’s cross kick.



Just before the break, Phiko Sobahle’s deliberate knock-down resulted in a yellow card for the Sharks winger and a penalty try to the Lions. Maxwane scored his second, and the Lions’ fourth, while playing against 14 men to make it 24-0 at the break.

No sooner was Sobahle set to return to the field early in the second half than Sharks flyhalf Jean Smith was yellow-carded, and Lions debutant Davids scored while he was off.

Sobahle finally got the Sharks on the board with 12 minutes remaining, but Rynhardt Jonker and Layton Horn then dotted down in quick succession to complete the rout.

