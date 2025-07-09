Rassie says he ‘made a mistake’ turning Willie le Roux down at Stormers

The Springbok coach admitted he initially didn’t understand Willie le Roux’s emotional style.

Willie le Roux playing for Boland in 2011, around the time Rassie Erasmus turned him down for the Stormers. Picture: Luke Walker / Gallo Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus admitted he made a poor decision turning Willie le Roux down during a trial for the Stormers when the fullback, who was enjoying a breakthrough season at Boland about 15 years ago, was trying to join the big leagues.

Erasmus told Le Roux he wasn’t good enough at the time. But the budding youngster proved him wrong, joining the Cheetahs in 2011 and then going on to shine for the Sharks, Wasps, Verblitz and the Bulls.

He made his Springbok debut in a Test against Italy in Durban 2013. Twelve years later he will earn his 100th Test cap against the same opposition, with two World Cups under his belt to boot.

“Willie is an interesting character,” Erasmus said. “In the beginning, I didn’t know him well. I basically said he couldn’t make the Stormers squad when he was in there because his emotional involvement in the game shows. He’s a guy who shows how he feels.”

Rassie changes his mind

Erasmus said he spoke to a coach in England when Le Roux was playing for the Wasps (2016 to 2019), who changed his mind about the player.

“I said I don’t understand why Willie is doing these actions, and he said something that really stuck with me. He said, ‘Because he cares so much. He doesn’t hide his emotions.’

“I think if you talk to Mapimps (Makazole Mapimpi) or anyone in the team, the way Willie looks sometimes when he is down or not happy, it’s definitely not a reflection on how he feels about the rest of the team. It’s just how much he cares for the team.”

Erasmus said he was “very happy” he had decided to give Le Roux a chance at the highest level.

“I definitely made a mistake not keeping him at the Stormers. And now he’s got 100 Test matches, two World Cups, a few things for Wasps, for the Free State. We are very proud of him and we hope we can help him make this a memorable game.”

Le Roux the eighth Springbok centurion

Le Roux will become the eighth Springbok to reach 100 Tests, and he will do so in a match where the Springboks need a big result.

Their 42–24 win over Italy in the first Test at Loftus left plenty of room for improvement.

While the problems generally lay at the breakdown and lineouts, 35-year-old Le Roux will bring experience to the backline that may shift the focus of play for the Springboks as they take on the Italians in Gqeberha at 5.10pm this Saturday.