Rassie changes 11 with Willie set to play 100th Test for Boks

Springbok fullback Willie le Roux will become the eighth Test centurion for South Africa as three debutants play from the bench.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus made a slew of changes to his side for the second Test against Italy in Gqeberha on Saturday, retaining only four players from last week’s starting XV.

Salmaan Moerat steps in as captain with Siya Kolisi out injured. Three players are set to make their debut while fullback Willie le Roux will start the game to secure his 100th Test cap. He will be the eighth Springbok to do so.

“Willie has been a stalwart for us in the last few years after making his debut against Italy in Durban in 2013, and he’s a fantastic playmaker, so we are thrilled to see him achieve this incredible feat,” Erasmus said.

“Only seven players in Springbok history have played 100 Tests before him, and to reach this milestone is testament to the player and team man that Willie is.”

New-look Springbok side

The coach had earlier said he may have to make changes for the clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kick-off 5.10pm) after the Springboks secured a frustrating 42–24 win at Loftus last week.

The understrength, 10th-ranked side looked good in that game, scoring four tries against the world champions and holding them off in defence for much of the match.

The Italians were especially good in the lineout and at the breakdown, resulting in the Springboks approaching World Rugby’s refereeing department for clarity on certain decisions around the breakdown

While waiting for feedback, Erasmus named a new-look side, only retaining hooker Malcolm Marx, tighthead prop Wilco Louw, No 6 flanker Marco van Staden and No 8 Jasper Wiese.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye (prop), Cobus Wiese (utility forward) and Ethan Hooker (utility back), who have all been in fantastic form for their respective franchises this year, make their debuts from the bench.

Veteran Boks rejoin the side after injury

Thomas du Toit, Ruan Nortje, Grant Williams, Makazole Mapimpi, and Evan Roos will all make welcome returns from injuries which ruled them out of action at some stage since last season, while it will also mark a significant occasion for Edwill van der Merwe, who scored a try in his first and only Test cap, against Wales in London in the opening game of the 2024 season.

“What makes this squad particularly exciting is that many of them have done the job for us before on the biggest stage,” Erasmus added.

“Edwill has been knocking hard on the door since making his debut last season, and other players such as Asenathi, Cobus, and Ethan have made a fantastic impression on us both at their franchises and at training, and they certainly deserve this opportunity.”

Bok team: Willie le Roux, Edwill van der Merwe, Canan Moodie, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Manie Libbok, Grant Williams, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Salmaan Moerat (captain), Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit.

Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Ox Nche, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Cobus Wiese, Evan Roos, Cobus Reinach, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker.