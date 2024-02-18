Rassie calls up most promising up-and-comers to Boks camp

A host of players aged 23 or younger have been called to the Springboks camp as Erasmus prepares for the future.

Cameron Hanekom is amongst the youngsters called up by Rassie Erasmus for the Springbok alignment camp. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images.

Vodacom Bulls No 8 Cameron Hanekom and DHL Stormers hooker Andre-Hugo Venter are reportedly among a group of youngsters called up to a Springbok alignment camp by Rassie Erasmus.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Erasmus is ready to get a closer look at some of the country’s most promising up-and-comers, sending invites to a load of uncapped players aged 23 or younger.

Youngsters given a chance

The 21-year-old Hanekom and 22-year-old Venter are joined on the list by Ruan Venter (21), Jordan Hendrikse (22), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (22), Mpilo Gumede (23), Quan Horn (22) and Henco van Wyk (22).

Lions halfback pair Sanele Nohamba and Morne van den Berg, along with another Bulls hooker in Johan Grobbelaar, have also received invites to the camp.

Nohamba and Grobbelaar have previously been part of the Bok camp, but have yet to make their Test debuts.

However, it has been reported that Hacjivah Dayimani, Joseph Dweba and Aphelele Fassi have not been invited to the first camp of the year, despite their excellent form in the Vodacom URC.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.