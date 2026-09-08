Rassie: Springboks have already rotated plenty this season

After using 30 players in the first two Tests and predicting six more, the Springbok coach used no additional players in the series.

After initially saying he would rotate the squad regardless of the result in Soweto, head coach Rassie Erasmus opted to make only two changes for Saturday’s fourth and final Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry clash in Baltimore.

The Springboks lead the series 2-1 after their 29-24 victory at FNB Stadium, and are playing to prevent a series tie.

After using 30 players in the first two Tests, Erasmus said he expected to use about six more by the end of the series.

But as it happened, there were no new personnel in the third Test, and unless there is a late adjustment, there will be none for the fourth Test either.

Boks out to win series

Kurt-Lee Arendse, who had already featured at Ellis Park, came in for the injured Damian Willemse in the third Test. Willemse then returned for the injured Cheslin Kolbe in Cape Town, while the starting scrumhalf was also changed for the fourth Test.

“Peaking in games three and four was always the plan, trying to get continuity. Because it is not often that you get the opportunity to try and win a series against New Zealand,” Erasmus said after naming his team on Monday night.

Handré Pollard and Canan Moodie were among those expected to be selected for Baltimore, with Grant Williams also returning from injury.

Pollard and Moodie have each played twice for the Boks this year, while Williams has featured four times. Erasmus said the squad had already been largely rotated, but continuity was always going to be important for the third and fourth Tests against the All Blacks.

“So we felt gas in the tank is so important. That’s why we managed the guys so much in the Nations Championship, which only has six games [before the finals weekend].

“I think we’ve really chopped and changed this year.”

Springboks past their injury crisis

Erasmus referred to the injury woes the Springboks faced at the start of the season, when considering whether they have met their goal of expanding squad depth.

At the time, most of the Springbok locks and scrumhalves were either out injured or racing to return to fitness.

Meanwhile, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman and Ruan Venter would miss the whole international season.

“I think we’ve been depleted in areas without a doubt at some stage,” Erasmus said.

“We were down to [SA U20] Riley Norton and [flanker] Ben-Jason Dixon started playing lock. Now we’re in a healthy position.”

Lood de Jager returned from injury, and Franco Mostert and Salmaan Moerat are just about playable. All the scrumhalves are also available now.

“Ruan Nortjé has established himself as one of our solid No 5 locks who can play at any level. We gave Cobus Wiese a run there.

“Luckily, now most of the older guys are injury-free. I think Franco will get a game against Australia.

“Then at scrumhalf we weren’t too sure how the legs would hold up for Cobus Reinach. But at 35, he’s definitely doing the job.”

He said they had a look at Faf de Klerk in the Barbarians game, and gave Embrose Papier a run against Scotland.

“We’ve got three proper flyhalves. Damian [Willemse] can also play flyhalf, and a guy like Quan Horn is coming through with Fassi and the guys [at fullback].

“I don’t think there’s an area we are in trouble in. I think we are okay.”