Springboks v All Blacks in Baltimore: Who will Rassie turn to for series decider?

A win by the Boks will give them the series, but should the All Blacks take the fourth Test, the series will be a draw.

The Springboks look set to unleash Handré Pollard and Canan Moodie, as well as a couple of players returning from injury, in the fourth and final Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, USA, this coming weekend.

This, after the Boks went 2-1 up in the series with a hard-fought 29-24 win in the third Test at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Kolbe out

The Boks, who stated in the buildup to the Test that they viewed it as a type of World Cup knockout game, made just one injury-enforced change to their matchday-23 for the match. It paid off as the Boks, who won the World Cup in 2019 and 2023 under Rassie Erasmus, now take an unassailable lead into this weekend’s finale.

But, it looks like Erasmus will now make a few changes to his matchday squad, as the world champions go on the hunt for a third straight win over their biggest rivals and the overall series win.

Damian Willemse, whose hamstring strain forced him to miss the Soweto Test, and the only change to the matchday squad from the second Test, is fully fit and likely to retake his spot at fullback. Cheslin Kolbe, who filled in for Willemse at 15 in the third Test, will however stay at home after breaking his jaw early in the game on Saturday.

Flyhalf Pollard, who’s struggled with injuries recently and missed the second Test after being named to play, will probably be backed to start at 10 in Baltimore.

Scrumhalf Grant Williams, who started the first Test but then was injured in the game, is also likely to return to action, but whether he starts or plays off the bench is the big question. Erasmus might be inclined to give the No 9 jersey to Morné van den Berg, who played so well from off the bench on Saturday.

Moving into starting team?

It will also be interesting to see where Erasmus slots Moodie in. He could play on the wing, but it is unlikely Kurt-Lee Arendse or Ethan Hooker will be dropped, or outside centre in place of Jesse Kriel, who has played all three Tests up to now.

Players such as hybrid André Esterhuizen, Lood de Jager, Cameron Hanekom and Manie Libbok, who have all only played off the bench in the series so far, might also come into consideration for starting spots.

The players in the larger squad who aren’t travelling to the USA are props Carlu Sadie, Boan Venter, and Ntuthuko Mchunu, as well as utility forwards Cobus Wiese and Ben-Jason Dixon.

“We will assess the injuries, start planning and then it’s number one against number two again,” said Erasmus, looking ahead to the next day or two. “It’s the greatest rivalry and we are playing to win the series, and they will try and draw the series.”