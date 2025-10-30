Rassie: ‘Quality’ Japan to come out guns blazing against Boks

Japan hold a 4-3 win-loss ration so far this season but have pushed their opposition close in defeats.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus warned that Japan may have had mixed results this season, but they have shown class on the field and will give their all against the Boks.

The teams clash in the Springboks’ first end-of-year tour match at Wembley Stadium, London, on Saturday (kick-off 6.10pm).

The Asian side are ranked 13th in the world after a 4-3 win-loss ratio so far this season. But they have pushed opposition close in their defeats.

These include last weekend’s 19-15 loss to Australia in Tokyo, and their 33-27 defeat to Fiji in the Pacific Nations Cup final in September.

Before that, they thrashed Tonga 62-24 in the semi-final, and USA 47-21 and Canada 57-15 in round matches.

They also drew 1-1 with Wales in their two July Tests (scores 31-22 to Wales after 24-19 to Japan).

Japan look to 2015 win

“They are a quality team, and they have a top coach in Eddie Jones, so we have no doubt they’ll throw everything at us,” said Erasmus.

Erasmus said Japan beating South Africa 34-32 in the historic 2015 World Cup group match, and pushing the Springboks hard in the first half of their 2019 World Cup quarter-final, led him to believe they would “come out guns blazing”.

“They also lost by only four points against Australia last weekend, which is a testament to the improvement they have been making, so we need to be sharp on attack and defence if we want to get the result.”

The Springboks hold a 2-1 win record against Japan, winning their most recent match by the biggest margin: 26-3 in the aforementioned 2019 World Cup quarter-final.

But as much as Erasmus said Japan can draw on confidence having beaten the Boks once, current form and match preparation are more important.

“That [2015] will always be one of the iconic wins for them, just like the first time we lost against Italy. I remember that match too…

“I guess for Japan that will always be one of their greatest moments, and it will motivate them, but at this stage, when we are planning a game we are analysing Japan and how well they played last weekend, how they are building under Eddie Jones and what they are trying to do.”

He said a number of his players ply their trade in Japan. This provides a double-edged sword in terms of Springboks knowing Japanese players well, and vice versa.