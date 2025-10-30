A feast of Test rugby this weekend

There are four big Test matches to look forward to this weekend, including the Springboks taking on Japan at Wembley.

A month of Test rugby in Europe kicks off this weekend and for South Africans sports fans all eyes will be on the Springboks as they take on Japan, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales on consecutive Saturdays.

It’s a big challenge for Rassie Erasmus and his charges, coming just a few weeks after the world champions captured the 2025 Rugby Championship trophy, for the second year running.

Team captain Siya Kolisi is also expected to hit the 100-Test milestone on the tour of Europe, most probably next weekend when the Boks take on France. He will earn his 99th cap on Saturday in the first match of the Boks’ tour, against Japan.

Young prop Zachary Porthen will make his Bok debut on Saturday in a team full of Japan-based players, while regular wing, Cheslin Kolbe, will run out at fullback.

The South Africans have faced Japan three times before, winning twice, both in 2019, and losing once, famously in Brighton at the World Cup in 2015.

Betway has the Boks at 1.00 to win their tour opener at Wembley on Saturday (kick-off at 6.10pm), while Eddie Jones’ Japan are at 30.00. A draw is 50.00.

There are a number of other Test matches taking place as well.

England are 1.32 to win against Australia, who’re at 3.85 (kick-off 5.10pm), while Scotland are at 1.00 against the United States, who’re at 30.00 (kick-off 7.40pm).

There is also a lot of interest in the match between Ireland and New Zealand (10pm), with the former at 3.10 for the win, while New Zealand are at 1.45. A draw in this game, which is not altogether unlikely, is at 28.00.

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.