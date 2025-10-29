Boks team: Esterhuizen secures hybrid role, while Japan-based players get a run

André Esterhuizen's hybrid role could become a regular feature for the Springboks going forward, according to coach Rassie Erasmus.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus admitted that he was going all in on André Esterhuizen’s hybrid role, after naming him among the replacement loose forwards for their opening end-of-year-tour match against Japan at Wembley on Saturday.

The Boks boss also explained that he was backing a team featuring quite a few Japan-based players, to give them vital game time as they have not yet started their club season.

Esterhuizen, a regular centre, was named among the lock and loose forward replacements on Tuesday when Erasmus announced his side for Saturday’s match.

“We could have put André at 22 or 23 (normally the numbers for the back replacements on the bench) if we wanted to, but we have chatted a lot about the fact that he’s covering both flank and centre for us. So you can say it’s a five-three or six-two split. Everybody knows how we are trying to work with him,” explained Erasmus.

“I do think with him covering both centre and loose forward, he will probably get into the match 23 a lot more than he has previously.”

Japan-based players

In the match 23, the Boks have picked nine Japan-based players, with Malcolm Marx, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe and Jasper Wiese all starting, and Kwagga Smith on the bench. Then there are Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert and Jesse Kriel, who are also starting, and Manie Libbok on the bench.

“We actually organised this extra game against Japan, especially for the guys who play in the Japanese league, because they would have not played a lot of rugby if they didn’t play a lot of Test matches for us (during the year), and this fixture was organised for them,” revealed Erasmus.

“I think there’s about 11 or 12 guys, we count Manie as well now, who actually play in the Japanese league. The plan was always to get these guys some game time, because we found in the past that when we go on the end-of-year tour, previously when we played Ireland and France and teams like that, we had a bit of a slow start.

“Some of our players who were based in Japan hadn’t really played a lot of rugby, and that’s why this fixture is here. So you’ll see the bulk of the guys are Japan-based. I think the only guy that’s not been picked, that probably could have been picked, is Pieter-Steph (du Toit).”

Wessels ban

Erasmus also had a word of support for utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels, with the Bulls having appealed his nine match ban handed down by the URC disciplinary committee for his perceived transgression against Connacht’s Josh Murphy.

“No, we won’t be bringing someone in until the end result of that appeal. We have enough cover and if we get an injury before Saturday we still have Marco (van Staden) available (to cover hooker),” said Erasmus.

“I have my opinion on it (the ban), but that’s not important. Hopefully the result of the appeal goes Jan-Hendrik’s way and that’s the best we can hope for.”