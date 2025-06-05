Surprises in Rassie’s first Bok squad of 2025, nine uncapped players included

Nine uncapped players have been included in the Springboks' first squad of the season, which sees five players miss out due to injury.

Varsity Cup player Ntokozo Makhaza is one of nine uncapped players selected for Rassie Erasmus’ Springbok training squad for the opening stages of the international season, which kicks off on 28 June against the Barbarians, followed by the Castle Lager Incoming Series.

The Springbok boss named the same 54 players who attended the squad’s second national alignment camp in Cape Town, including 31 Rugby World Cup players. Thirty forwards and 24 backs are in the mix.

The nine uncapped players are Marnus van der Merwe, Neethling Fouche, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Cobus Wiese, Renzo du Plessis, Vincent Tshituka, Juarno Augustus, Ethan Hooker, and Makhaza.

Ntokozo Makhaza of UCT Ikeys has been included in the first Springboks squad of the season. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Not too many South Africans will know hooker Van der Merwe, who plays for Scarlets and previously ran out for the Cheetahs, while flanker Du Plessis, just 22, has been in and out of the Lions’ URC team this year and finds himself in a big group of experienced loose forwards.

Makhaza, a powerful winger, hasn’t played any URC or Currie Cup rugby, but has starred in Varsity Cup rugby for the University of Cape Town.

Training camp

The available players, which include the full Japan-based contingent following the conclusion of their season, will assemble in Johannesburg on Sunday, 8 June, and begin their on-field preparations on Monday. The remainder of the players will join the squad as they complete their club commitments.

Several players from the Bulls or Sharks will still be involved in a United Rugby Championship final next weekend, against either Leinster or Glasgow.

“We were very pleased with the two Springbok alignment camps we hosted, and we are excited to have the luxury of announcing a squad with so much depth and talent,” Erasmus said, adding he took pride in offering talented young players a chance as they built towards the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

There are also recalls to the Bok squad after long absences for Lood de Jager, Jean-Luc du Preez and Faf de Klerk.

The Springboks will meet the Barbarians in their first encounter of the season on South African soil in Cape Town on Saturday 28 June where they will play for the Qatar Airways Cup, which will be followed by back-to-back Tests against Italy in Pretoria and Gqeberha on 5 and 12 July, and Georgia in Nelspruit a week later on 19 July.

Springbok squad:

Forwards: Juarno Augustus (Northampton Saints), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Renzo du Plessis (Lions), Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Neethling Fouche (Stormers), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (both Sharks), Wilco Louw (Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu (both Sharks), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ox Nche (Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Lions), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Leinster), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Vincent Tshituka (Sharks), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls), Cobus Wiese (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Backs: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi (both Sharks), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker (all Sharks), Quan Horn (Lions), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Willie le Roux (Bulls), Manie Libbok (Stormers), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Ntokozo Makhaza (UCT), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Morne van den Berg, Edwilll van der Merwe (both Lions), Damian Willemse (Stormers), Grant Williams (Sharks).

Players not considered due to injury: Frans Malherbe, Elrigh Louw, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie and Trevor Nyakane.