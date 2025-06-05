Sacha leads the way for SA in URC as he’s named Player of Season

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's playmaking and goal-kicking has led to him tallying 98 points for himself and many more for the Stormers this URC.

Stormers star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been voted the URC’s SA Player of the Season. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Despite missing half the season to injury, utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been voted South Africa’s United Rugby Championship (URC) Player of the Season.

The 23-year-old Stormers star joins Cameron Hanekom, Deon Fourie, and Ruben van Heerden among the local players to receive honours for their performances during the URC’s regular season.

He was up against eighthman Hanekom and tighthead prop Wilco Louw from the Bulls for the award.

Sacha ‘lit up the field’

In the end, his playmaking and goal-kicking were determined to have made a greater impact for his side as he amassed 98 points in 10 matches. These included four tries, four drop-goals, eight penalties and 21 conversions, plus many more scores he created for others.

“Sacha is undoubtedly one of the finest young talents in the country. His ability to deliver quality performances consistently is a testament to the excellent player he is,” said SA Rugby President Mark Alexander.

“He lit up the field this season and made a massive contribution to his team’s success on attack, scoring in every possible way.”

The eight-capped Springbok was also awarded the SA Rugby Young Player of the Year in 2024.

But he is not the only bright light for South Africa on the global stage.

More SA players shine in the URC

Hanekom was named the URC’s Next-Gen Player of the Season for his carries, tackling and steals at the breakdown that played a role in the Bulls’ wrestling momentum from sides and helping them finish second on the table.

Meanwhile, Fourie’s stunning score for the DHL Stormers against Scarlets was voted the Try of the Season. The experienced Springbok forward got on the end of a sensational team effort, jam-packed full of offloads, dummies and sizzling footwork. There were 10 tries in total nominated, with Fourie beating some stiff competition for the award.

The 38-year-old flanker will appreciate the nod after a difficult season battling a bad leg injury that looked to end his career at one point.

This while another Stormers player, lock Ruben van Heerden was named as the recipient of the Tackle Machine Award. This after making 171 tackles at an incredible success rate of 98%.

“It’s easy for players to go and hide in defence. But I think that is where character is shown,” Van Heerden said after receiving his award.

The Sharks won the Innovation Award for SharksFest, aimed at growing digital fan engagement, matchday experience and social purpose.

URC’s Elite XV

The tournament’s Elite XV includes five locally-based South African players and two playing overseas (Marnus van der Merwe and RG Snyman).

Elite XV: Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Tom Farrell (Munster), André Esterhuizen (Sharks), Blair Murray (Scarlets), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Craig Casey (Munster), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), RG Snyman (Rugby), Wilco Louw (Bulls), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls)