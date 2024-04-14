Rassie planning a new position for Ox?

The 28-year-old has played all of his professional rugby at loosehead prop, including 28 Tests for the Springboks.

Rassie Erasmus is reportedly preparing to field Ox Nche in a new position in the Springboks’ opening Test of the year against Wales in June.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Erasmus has asked the Sharks to start fielding Nche at tighthead prop, as a contingency plan for the clash with Wales at Twickenham on 22 June.

The Springboks could be without a host of France and England-based players for the match, which falls outside of the official Test window, while URC commitments could keep the Stormers and Bulls players out of the game.

Erasmus is proactively preparing to be without all of Wilco Louw, Neethling Fouche, Frans Malherbe and Trevor Nyakane.

The Sharks won’t be involved in the URC playoffs, while the Challenge Cup final takes place on Friday, 24 May, if they progress that far after securing a place in the semi-finals.

Nche was surprisingly moved across to tighthead prop in the second half of the Sharks’ Challenge Cup round of 16 match against Italian side Zebre.

While Erasmus will only know later in the season if he can select players from the Bulls and Stormers, he will be able to pick from the Sharks and Lions, and he will also have his Japan-based players available to face Wales.

