WATCH: The best of Manie Libbok’s kick-pass try assists

The Stormers and Bok No 10 has helped create a number of wonderful tries for his team-mates.

Stormers and Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok may be in the news again for a missed conversion in a big rugby match – the last-16 tie against La Rochelle in Cape Town last Saturday – but there is no doubting the No 10 has perfected the art of the kick-pass.

Libbok has become a key attacking weapon in the Stormers and Bok teams, bringing variety and a new skill set to the flyhalf position, and the team’s he has played for have benefitted hugely.

Manie Libbok practicing his kick-pass in training. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The Stormers won the inaugural United Rugby Championship title two seasons ago and featured in the final last season, while the Boks won the 2023 Rugby World Cup with Libbok a key member of the squad.

Here is a collection of Libbok’s expertly executed kick-pass assists from recent times, as put together by SuperSport.

Bok World Cup trophy tour

Libbok and Bok team mate Marco van Staden meanwhile will take the Webb Ellis Cup to George on Sunday as part of the Trophy Blitz tour.

Libbok was at school at Outeniqua and together with the Bulls’ Van Staden the World Cup winning Boks will be represented at the Garden Route Mall on Sunday as well as at the SA Cup clash between the SWD Eagles and Boland Kavaliers at Outeniqua Park.

The Garden Route Mall visit will be at the Food Court from 12pm to 1.30pm, before the players and trophy head to Outeniqua Park, where the SA Cup clash is scheduled to kick-off at 2.30pm.

This is the second stop of the Trophy Blitz tour following some Bok players showing off the Webb Ellis Cup in Gqeberha last month. The full Bok squad embarked on a tour of South Africa’s major cities days after winning the World Cup in France last year.