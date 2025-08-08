Springboks don’t need a specialist No 8 — Warren Whiteley

The Springboks head into the first two Tests of the Rugby Championship against the Wallabies without an out and out number eight.

Former Springbok and Lions eighthman, and current Sharks forwards coach Warren Whiteley believes that the Boks don’t need a specialist number eight, and that they are well covered in the position going into the first two Rugby Championship games against the Wallabies.

The Boks’ only real out and out eighthman, Jasper Wiese, is banned for the next three games due to the red card he picked up in the second Test against Italy in July, and will only be available for the second Test against the All Blacks in Wellington next month.

In the Bok squad for the first two Tests of the Rugby Championship, the players who are likely in line to start at eight include Kwagga Smith, who is usually preferred for his impact and utility value on the bench, Marco van Staden, Siya Kolisi, Cobus Wiese and Jean-Luc du Preez.

Full faith

Whiteley believes that Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has full faith in all of those players, and that he is obviously comfortable in whoever will be picked to don the number eight jersey.

“I think Rassie has a lot of confidence with the guys he has selected already. He wouldn’t have selected them otherwise. So he knows them inside and out and has worked with some of them for many years now,” said Whiteley.

“So there are a lot of very versatile players in the squad. If you look at a guy like Siya, he has played for us (the Sharks) at number eight at URC and Champions Cup level very successfully.

“Kwagga has done a job as the starting eight before. He has just given Cobus Wiese a run there. So we are well covered and he (Erasmus) is probably very confident in what they can all bring to the position.

“But it will be interesting to see if we get a couple of different combinations at six, seven and eight in the next two games, to see what works.”

No need

Whiteley is also of the opinion that the Boks don’t need to go out looking for another out and out eight to back up Jasper Wiese, as they have largely been without a first-choice man since the retirement of Duane Vermeulen, and believes it is all about getting the combinations right for the team.

“Even looking at someone like Duane, he could comfortably play at both open and blindside flank, and do a fantastic job. During the time when I played eight, he played seven. He was also versatile as a loose forward,” explained Whiteley.

“So I don’t think we need an out and out number eight, we need the right combination of loose forwards, whatever that may be. In a loose forward combination players have different strengths, and those need to come together.

“It’s not necessarily about whether a player is a specialist in their position. I think it’s more about the quality of the players and getting the combinations right.

“In Rassie’s game model the Springboks have a specific way of playing, and his loose forwards are required to do specific jobs for his style of play. So a number eight for Australia or New Zealand might play differently to a number eight for the Springboks, depending on what is required of him.”

The Boks’ first Rugby Championship game, against Australia, is next Saturday at Ellis Park.