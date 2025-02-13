Re-signed stars boost Lions ahead of Stormers derby

The Lions have recently re-signed three young star players in captain Francke Horn, centre Henco van Wyk and prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye.

Lions captain Francke Horn has re-signed with the union along with other young stars Henco van Wyk and Asenathi Ntlabakanye, which bodes well for the teams future. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

There will be a feel good factor in the Lions squad ahead of their huge South African United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Stormers at Ellis Park on Saturday, after a number of young stars re-signed with the union recently.

Captain Francke Horn, explosive centre Henco van Wyk and powerful prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye all confirmed that they would be staying at the Lions for the foreseeable future, which is a massive boost to the union.

In recent years the Lions have lost most of their best emerging young talent, including players like Wandisile Simelane, Hacjivah Dayimani, brothers Vincent and Emmanuel Tshituka, Carlu Sadie and Jordan Hendrikse, while just last week Sanele Nohamba left for Japan.

So it is extremely encouraging to see three young star players signing on for another few years at the union, along with some of their best young talents bubbling under as Bronson Mills, Kelly Mpeku, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman and PJ Botha have all also re-signed.

Building something special

Horn explained that the Lions were building something special and that is why himself and the other players had chosen to stay on, despite some of them receiving some very attractive offers from overseas.

“The type of rugby that we are playing is part of it. When I got to the Lions we set a goal and we as a squad have not quite got there. We have made a lot of strides but with inconsistency we haven’t got to where we want to be,” explained Horn.

“As you’ve seen there are a few other players who have re-signed, so there is definitely something that we are building. For the next three years that I’m here, I’m committed to building the dream with them and doing whatever I can to help.

“But the big reason is that I’m enjoying my rugby at the moment. We’ve got a good group of guys and we work well with the coaches, so to me it is an exciting three years that lies ahead and I can’t wait to see what is coming up.”

Struggling in URC

This season the Lions are currently struggling in 13th place on the URC log, although the have games in hand over teams above them, and have made the Challenge Cup last 16.

Whether they will be able to reach their goals this season is yet to be seen, but they will hopefully be able to realise it in the coming seasons.

“It is very exciting to see all the guys re-signing. We set that goal for ourselves and if it is not this year, it is in the next year or two that we want to achieve it,” said Horn.

“That is why we want to stay, we want to make a difference. We want to take the union forward. Like I mentioned, we are a lekker group of guys who are enjoying the way we play.

“Obviously we want to get better results and we need to be better in some aspects of the game, but that is something we can work on.”