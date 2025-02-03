Sanele Nohamba leaves Lions for Japan

Nohamba has departed the Lions after a difficult season so far where he has fallen out of favour, after he was named URC player of the season just last year.

Lions halfback Sanele Nohamba celebrates scoring a try for the Lions against the Sharks in the URC last season. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions announced that star halfback Sanele Nohamba has been granted an early release from his contract and will continue his rugby career in Japan.

The union made the announcement on their social media platforms on Monday afternoon stating: “The Lions Rugby Company has granted Sanele Nohamba an early release from his current contract. The scrumhalf continues his club career in Japan. We wish Sanele all the best.”

Nohamba also commented: “I would just like to thank the Lions for having given me the opportunity to play my rugby here. It’s been a memorable two years and an even bigger honour serving the franchise.

“To the fans, coaches and my fellow brothers at the Lions, a massive thank you. I wish you nothing but success for many seasons to come.”

Disappointing end

It is a disappointing end to what had been building up to be a wonderful partnership between Nohamba and the franchise, after the Lions signed him from the Sharks, where he had fallen out of favour, in May 2022 on a three-year contract.

It didn’t take long for him to prove his burgeoning talent, and after solidifying himself as the team’s first choice scrumhalf in his first United Rugby Championship (URC) season with the union in 2022-23, he went even better last season.

Playing largely at flyhalf last season, while also shifting to scrumhalf when needed, he started 17 of the Lions 18 games, scored two tries, kicked 32 conversions, 14 penalties and slotted a drop goal for a personal haul of 119 points and was duly named URC player of the season, and Lions player of the season.

He was also invited to the Springbok alignment camp in Cape Town, but was unable to force his way into the reckoning, reportedly due to his defensive frailties.

A lot was thus expected of Nohamba this season, but due to a family tragedy, after his father passed away, he was unable to reach the same heights as last season.

Out of favour

He also fell behind Kade Wolhuter and Sam Francis in the flyhalf pecking order, while Morne van den Berg and Nico Steyn have been preferred ahead of him at scrumhalf.

In December Lions defence coach Jaque Fourie explained his struggles, saying:

“We all know the calibre of player Sanele is. Since his father passed away, it’s been a difficult time for him. We can all see with the way he has been on the field that he is not currently playing like the Sanele from last season.

“We have to pick the best team every week. Those are the standards we set. We have to do whatever is best for the team. He has been going through a very difficult time, but we believe he can get through this and come out stronger in the end.

“The games that he has played, he hasn’t met our standards. We have lots of guys pushing for positions, and we want to pick the best quality XV for every match. He needs to get back to the old Sanele we know is there.”

With rumours abound that Nohamba would sign up to play for the Blue Revs in Japan at the end of the season, it was initially thought that he would see out his Lions contract, but that has proved not to be the case with him released early.