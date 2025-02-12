Bulls can’t afford to be overconfident about scrum dominance, warns Steenekamp

Bulls prop Gerhard Steenekamp said the technical nature of a scrum means you cannot switch off once, or it will cost you.

The Bulls scrum has been very strong in recent Champions Cup and URC fixtures. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Bulls dominated the Stormers in the scrums last weekend but prop Gerhard Steenekamp warned as soon as they think they are the best in that department they could receive a “hiding”.

The 27-year-old Springbok was speaking to media ahead of their United Rugby Championship local derby against the Sharks on Saturday (kick-off 5pm).

The Sharks have enjoyed a long break since their own bonus-point 42–22 win against Cardiff in Wales on 25 January while the Bulls come from a nail-biting bonus-point 33–32 win over the Stormers in Cape Town last weekend.

“I think it was a good performance. There were a few things we can be better at but as a forward pack we scrummed very well on the weekend,” Steenekamp said.

Every scrum is its own battle

When asked about former Springbok legend and double World Cup winner Os du Randt’s view that as soon as the forward pack think they are the best in the set-piece they will be humbled quickly, Steenekamp concurred.

“As soon as you think you are unbeatable that is when your hiding is on its way, especially in a scrum.

“A scrum is very technical, only the guys who have been in it will understand, but one game you can be on top but if you’re not ready the next game you will be on the back foot.”

He said last week’s scrum performance will not help in the game to come.

“Evey scrum on its own is a fight. You have to be switched on for every scrum otherwise you will quickly learn you are not the best.”

Sharks challenge

Turning to the Sharks forward pack featuring Springboks Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane – when they are all available – Steenekamp said the Bulls players have their work cut out for them.

Still, he backed those in the front row, Wilco Louw, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Akker van der Merwe and François Klopper to help him meet the challenge.

“We did our homework through the week. We are working mostly on ourselves and then we will see on the weekend if our plan is better than theirs.

“All we can do is prepare hard enough and the game will take care of itself.”

Bulls aiming to catch the Sharks

The Bulls and Sharks sit third and fourth on the URC table respectively, though they both have a game in hand over Glasgow and Leinster above them.

The Sharks are still six points off the Bulls so a bonus-point win would still not be enough to catch them. Still, every point counts as teams approach the final third of the tournament.

This is the second URC local derby between the sides after the Sharks clinched a 20–17 win over the Bulls at Kings Park in December.