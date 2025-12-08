‘We wanted to rectify things’: Visser proud of Blitzboks’ Cape Town Sevens victory

The SA team went unbeaten through the tournament and got the better of Argentina in the final.

Springbok Sevens captain Impi Visser said he was proud of his team for hitting back after their disappointing showing in the Dubai Sevens tournament a week earlier when they managed to only finish fifth.

Visser was talking late Sunday, moments after leading his Blitzboks team to the Cape Town Sevens title, in the second tournament of the new season.

The team went unbeaten through the tournament, played in front of their own fans, and won for the second year in a row in Cape Town.

Visser’s team beat Argentina in a thrilling final 21-19.

“When the big moments came, we were ready for them and could handle it – that was the difference today, I believe,” said Visser, reflecting on the team’s performance from Dubai to Cape Town.

“We wanted to come back and recitify things as we did not do justice to the jersey last weekend.

“This weekend, playing very tough opponents and beating all of them, proved that we believe in the jersey and what it stands for.

“Credit to every player who was involved, but also to those in the extended group, who helped us prepare for these last two weekends. They deserve the accolades just as much as we do.

Visser was also full of praise for the Cape Town crowd: “They were instrumental in this win, they brought energy and picked us up every time we made a mistake,” he said.

“Someone like Christie Grobbelaar, an experienced player in our squad could win here for the first time, while debutant Nabo Sokoyi also contributed tremendously in the final. It was a good day to be a Blitzbok.”

South Africa, New Zealand and Fiji are now jointly tied first on the log with 32 points after two tournaments, followed by France in fourth on 28, Australia on 26 and Argentina on 24.

The third tournament in the series is late January in Singapore.