Retallick to start for All Blacks and Foley for Wallabies in midweek clash

Lock Brodie Retallick will begin his first game for New Zealand since fracturing a cheekbone against Ireland, in one of two All Blacks changes announced Tuesday for the midweek Rugby Championship clash with Australia.

The veteran, who suffered the injury in July, came off the bench in their 53-3 thumping of Argentina 10 days ago and made an immediate impact.

He brings 96 caps of experience to the starting line-up as the All Blacks look to build on that win at Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium on Thursday in a match that doubles up as the first Bledisloe Cup Test.

Team for Bled One ???? pic.twitter.com/ShODZx6d5T — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 13, 2022

Retallick will rejoin long-time second row partner Samuel Whitelock with Scott Barrett moving to outside flanker in place of Shannon Frizell. who suffered a rib injury against the Pumas.

“We are incredibly driven to keep hold of this (Bledisloe) trophy which means so much to both countries,” said coach Ian Foster.

“And when you factor in how tight this year’s Rugby Championship is, all signs point towards another great Test match here in Melbourne.”

Foster is also without dynamic No.8 Ardie Savea, with the loose forward remaining at home as he awaits the birth of his third child. Hoskins Sotutu replaces him.

The backline is the same and the only change to the bench sees Akira Ioane brought in to provide cover alongside fellow specialist loose forward Dalton Papali’i.

If called upon, Dane Coles will play his 84th Test, surpassing Andrew Hore (83) as the third most-capped Test hooker in All Blacks history behind Sean Fitzpatrick (92) and Keven Mealamu (132).

The Rugby Championship is finely poised with two games to play. New Zealand top the table with 10 points, one ahead of Australia, South Africa and Argentina.

Meanwhile, veteran fly-half Bernard Foley will start a Wallabies Test for the first time since the 2019 World Cup after getting the nod Tuesday among eight changes to face the All Blacks.

The 33-year-old Foley, who plays in Japan, was handed another chance with Noah Lolesio ruled out with concussion, Quade Cooper sidelined with a season-ending injury and James O’Connor axed.

Foley will don the No.10 shirt for his 72nd Test at Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium on Thursday — which doubles as the first Bledisloe Cup match — despite not seeing action since his Kubota Spears side last played in May.

“It’s great to have Bernard’s experience and he brings plenty of voice and passion for the gold jersey,” coach Dave Rennie said.

“New Zealand showed their class in a massive win over Argentina last week and will come to Melbourne full of confidence.”

The final two rounds of matches will determine the fate of the Rugby Championship, with just one point separating the table-topping All Blacks from Australia, South Africa and Argentina.

Foley was among eight changes Rennie made to the starting side after their deflating 28-8 loss to South Africa 10 days ago and will partner Jake Gordon in the halves in place of Nic White.

Versatile Jed Holloway starts at lock for the first time in his Test career, in place of Rory Arnold, who is unavailable for personal reasons, partnering Matt Philip in the second row.

Rob Leota returns as starting blindside flanker while Pete Samu earns his first start of the 2022 campaign at openside and Rob Valetini is at No.8.

Lalakai Foketi was brought in at inside centre to replace Hunter Paisami, who also suffered concussion against the Springboks, while Andrew Kellaway was preferred at fullback to Reece Hodge, who drops to the bench.

David Porecki starts at hooker with Folau Fainga’a benched.

New Zealand

Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Hoskins Sotutu, Sam Cane (capt), Scott Barrett; Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick; Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Dane Coles, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Aikira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea.

Australia

Andrew Kellaway; Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete; Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon; Rob Valetini, Pete Samu, Rob Leota; Matt Philip, Jed Holloway; Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper (capt)

Replacements: Folau Fainga’a, Scott Sio, Pone Fa’amausili, Darcy Swain, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Reece Hodge, Jordan Petaia