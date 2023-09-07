RG Snyman grateful to Munster for giving him another shot at World Cup glory

Since the 2019 World Cup in Japan, Snyman has played very little rugby due to two major ACL injuries.

Springbok lock RG Snyman in action for the Boks against the All Blacks in their final World Cup warm-up game at Twickenham. Picture: Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

Hulking Springbok lock RG Snyman is very grateful to the faith shown in him by Munster rugby club, which helped him make a stunning return from a horror injury run to make the Bok squad for the World Cup.

Snyman was named as part of the “bomb squad” for the team’s opening match of the showpiece event against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday, which a year ago seemed increasingly unlikely.

Since the 2019 World Cup in Japan, where Snyman played a major role for the Boks as part of the “bomb squad” on their way to the title, he has played very little rugby due to two major Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) knee injuries.

He first ruptured his ACL playing for Munster against Leinster in August 2020, but looked on course to be included in the Bok squad for the British and Irish Lions series in July 2021, only to be involved in a fire pit accident which ruled him out of contention.

Re-ruptured ACL

He then returned to play with Munster, making three appearances off the bench only to re-rupture the ACL against Scarlets in October 2021, which saw him ruled out of rugby for over a year as the Irish club delayed his return to play to make sure he healed fully.

With him unavailable for the Boks over the whole 2022 season this put Snyman’s World Cup hopes in danger, however, a successful return to play with Munster in March this year, with him then helping them claim the United Rugby Championship title, sparked renewed hopes.

The Bok management was clearly happy with his return and immediately included him in their Rugby Championship squad, with his appearances then earning him a spot in the World Cup squad.

“It was a tough journey, but through all of it I’ve learnt a lot. I must give credit to Munster for looking after me and continuing to look after me because people can give up on you quite easily in this line of work,” admitted Snyman.

“But credit to them for getting me back (on the field) and back in the Springboks squad. It’s special to be back.

“The big thing I’ve learnt is you’re always desperate to be part of the Springboks and to wear the jersey but it’s only when it’s taken away from you that you realise how special it is.”

Fully fit

Snyman showed that he was fully fit and back to his best with an 80 minute performance in the Boks’ record warm-up win over Wales last month, but he will likely feature off the bench for most of the World Cup, unless there is an injury to Franco Mostert.

Despite that, he is excited for the tournament and believes that the squad is closer than ever which will help them over the competition.

“It was my first 80 minutes since 2019 when I got injured. For the Springboks, the last time I played 80 was against Canada at the previous World Cup, so it’s been a while. It was a special milestone for me to get through,” said Snyman.

“As a squad, I don’t think we’ve been as determined and as close going into a tournament (as this one), so there’s exciting things ahead if we can stick together.”