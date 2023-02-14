Bok giant RG Snyman edges closer to return after injury setbacks

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Springbok lock RG Snyman could be close to returning to action following several injury setbacks.

Irish club Munster, for whom Snyman plays, confirmed the 23-Test Bok is training with his team-mates and could be back on the park in the near future.

Snyman has struggled with injuries over the last three years and hasn’t played a Test for the Boks since helping the South African national team win the the World Cup in Japan in 2019.

Knee injuries

The former Bulls man who stands 2.06m tall and tips the scales at 117kg suffered two knee ligament injuries since 2019 which sidelined him for months at a time.

The towering lock was also involved in a fire-pit incident in Ireland in 2021 which required him to undergo treatment for burns on his body.

In a video clip released by Munster, Snyman is seen doing training drills alongside his team-mates.

Big week ahead 💪



Looking forward to our first game at Thomond Park in 5 weeks on Friday night as Ospreys visit in another vital #URC clash 🚩🚩🚩#MUNvOSP #SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/32tCDXPC7Q— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) February 13, 2023

A fit Snyman, who is only 28 years old, would add to the depth in the Bok ranks where the likes of Marvin Orie, Salmaan Moerat, and Ruan Nortje have emerged as back-up players to the more established Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert in recent years.

The Boks are in action for the first time in 2023 in July when they take on Australia, New Zealand and Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

They will then play three World Cup warm-up matches, against Argentina, Wales and New Zealand, before heading to France and the World Cup which starts in September.