Stormers scalp on the cards for Jake White’s Bulls

The Bulls are expected to call on the Boks among their outside backs for this weekend's showdown.

Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier is in line to start on Saturday against the Stormers when they meet for their United Rugby Championship clash. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Bulls will have their United Rugby Championship title credentials tested when they battle with the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday night.

The North-South derby is one that many set their eyes on when the fixtures are released before the start of the season. This weekend’s game won’t be any different to the clashes of yesteryear, and a brutal physical contest can be expected.

Jake White’s side will be going down to the Western Cape to get a win; this is a game they have earmarked since the beginning of their URC campaign.

The Pretoria-based side have had a great start to the cross-continental competition. They are currently in third place on the log with 25 points. In their seven games played so far, they have won five matches and lost two.

‘Step out of the Stormers’ shadow’

The Bulls have been under the shadow of their rivals in the first two seasons of the URC.

They have lost all of their six encounters against the Stormers in the competition and watched the Western Cape side host two finals.

The success of the Stormers has been hard for the Bulls to watch, and they are determined to knock them out from the top. This weekend presents an opportunity for them to land the first blow and have a psychological advantage over their foes.

A win for the Bulls will see them strengthen their charge for a good playoff spot and put pressure on the Stormers, with John Dobson’s side lying 10th on the log with 18 points.

Bulls are decent away from home

The side from the capital will go to this weekend’s fixture with confidence as they have momentum on their side and a squad that is full of quality.

The Bulls have performed well on the road this season, having won two of their four away matches. Last weekend’s narrow 29-28 loss to Lyon away in the Champions Cup also showed they are capable of performing away from home.

With regards to team selection, White will unleash regular players who will feel well-rested as they did not travel to France to take on Lyon.

Strong team

The Bulls are expected to call on their Boks among the outside backs – Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Canan Moodie.

The are likely to keep the midfield partnership of Stedman Gans and David Kriel, while Johan Goosen and Embrose Papier will continue as the halfback pairing.

Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw and Marco van Staden should be in the back row, but Ruan Nortje is still on the mend which means Reinhardt Ludwig and Janko Swanepoel will be the starting locks.

Prop Wilco Louw will return to play against his former team, and he will have Akker van der Merwe and Gerhard Steenekamp with him.