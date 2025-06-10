Riley Norton to lead Junior Boks at U20 Championship: Full squad

The team will face Australia, England and Scotland in pool play during the tournament in Italy, starting at the end of June.

Junior Boks captain Riley Norton (lock), coach Kevin Foote, and loose forward Wandile Mlaba will be key figures for the SA U20 side at the World Rugby U20 Championship taking place in Italy from later this month. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Lock Riley Norton has been retained as the Junior Springboks’ captain for the World Rugby U20 Championship that will take place in Italy from June 29 to July 19.

Norton also captained the team during the recent U20 Rugby Championship tournament, in South Africa, which also featured the junior sides of New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

Five players will feature at the tournament for a second time — lock Jaco Grobbelaar, utility forward Bathobele Hlekani, prop Herman Lubbe, loose forward Wandile Mlaba and scrumhalf Haashim Pead.

Phiwayinkosi Kubheka (prop) and Ian van der Merwe (flyhalf) have not played for the SA U20s before, while Grobbelaar, Stephanus Linde (No 8) and Jaco Williams (outside back) are back in the squad after missing the recent U20 Rugby Championship in Gqeberha.

Kubheka played for the SA U18s last year and Van der Merwe in 2023, while Linde toured with the Junior Boks in Georgia earlier this year before he picked up an injury which ruled him out of the Rugby Championship. Grobbelaar and Williams were involved with the United Rugby Championship squads with the Bulls and Sharks, respectively.

‘Amazing effort’

Furthermore, six players who are still U19 have been included in the squad, which bodes well for next season. They are Kubheka and his fellow prop Oliver Reid, Siphosethu Mnebelele (hooker), Norton (lock), Vusi Moyo (flyhalf), and Cheswill Jooste (outside back).

According to Foote, the final selection process was a very difficult task and he and the coaching staff are very pleased with the final squad.

“The boys have all been superb in their attitude and application and most of the group have been together since November last year, when the SA Under-19 Academy Programme kicked off in Stellenbosch,” said Foote.

“I want to thank every player who has been part of the various training groups, for their amazing effort. The schools and provincial unions also deserve a huge amount of credit for the way in which they have prepared our players.”

The squad will continue with their preparations in Stellenbosch until their departure to Italy on June 24.

The Junior Boks open their campaign in Italy on June 29 against Australia in Calvisano, before they take on England on July 4 in Rovigo, and their final pool fixture is on July 9 against Scotland, also in Calvisano.

Junior Springbok squad:

Props: Jean Erasmus (Bulls), Phiwayinkosi “Rambo” Kubheka (Sharks), Herman Lubbe (Western Province), Simphiwe Ngobese (Sharks), Oliver Reid (Western Province).

Hookers: Siphosethu Mnebelele (Bulls), Jaundré Schoeman (Bulls).

Locks: Jaco Grobbelaar (Bulls), Riley Norton (capt, Western Province), JJ Theron (Bulls), Morné Venter (Lions).

Loose forwards: Thando Biyela (Lions), Bathobele Hlekani (Sharks), Wandile Mlaba (Western Province), Xola Nyali (Western Province), Matt Romao (Sharks), Stephanus Linde (Cheetahs).

Scrumhalves: Ceano Everson (Sharks), Haashim Pead (Lions), Erich Visser (Cheetahs).

Flyhalves: Vusi Moyo (Sharks), Ian van der Merwe (Bulls).

Centres: Albie Bester (Sharks), Gino Cupido (Western Province), Demitre Erasmus (Bulls), Dominic Malgas (Western Province).

Outside backs: Cheswill Jooste (Bulls), Gilermo Mentoe (Lions), Siya Ndlozi (Western Province), Jaco Williams (Sharks).

South Africa’s Pool A fixtures:

Sunday, June 29: Junior Boks vs Australia U20 – Stadio San Michele (Calvisano)

Friday, July 4: Junior Boks vs England U20 – Stadio Mario Battaglini (Rovigo)

Wednesday, July 9: Junior Boks vs Scotland U20 – June Stadio San Michele (Calvisano)