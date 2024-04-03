Perfect send-off for Pienaar is high on Cheetahs agenda in Challenge Cup

Although their full focus is on taking on Clermont in their Challenge Cup last 16 clash in France this weekend, the Cheetahs will have a firm eye on their possible quarterfinal opponents should they get through to the next round.

It is going to be a tough encounter against the hosts, but the Cheetahs will be fired up for the challenge as they aim to give their retiring stalwart Ruan Pienaar the perfect send-off.

At 40 years old Pienaar will be bringing down the curtain on his two decade long professional career at the conclusion of either the Challenge Cup or SA Cup competition, depending on which the Cheetahs get further in.

The Cheetahs are thus eager to give him the perfect send-off and a deep run in the Challenge Cup would be a superb way for him to finish off his career.

Clermont clash

First up is overcoming a tricky encounter against Clermont, who have been struggling in the French Top 14 so far this season and may be looking to the Challenge Cup for some redemption.

If they can get past them, the Cheetahs could face either Montpellier or Ulster, who were dumped out of the Champions Cup, in what would be a blockbuster quarterfinal match-up.

Pienaar has played for both Ulster and Montpellier during his storied career, but it would be a fairytale send-off if the Cheetahs were to face Ulster in Ireland, where he spent seven years and played over 140 games for the team.

Cheetahs captain Victor Sekekete said he would also be interested in playing Ulster again, after he had a taste of playing them in the United Rugby Championship (URC) during his short term loan at Ospreys earlier this year.

“I would love to face them again and it would also be a fitting send-off for Ruan. I think that would be a great story. To make it to the next round and give Ruan a good send off at Ulster where he played most of his rugby,” said Sekekete.

Better prepared

This is the Cheetahs’ second campaign in the Challenge Cup and second successive season they have made it to the last 16, with the Free State outfit dumped out at this stage last year by eventual champs Toulon, and Sekekete believed that experience had prepared them better for what was to come.

“I think from the boys’ side we are more eager, especially because we have been here before and the loss against Toulon left a bitter taste in our mouth. So I think we are much more hungry this time round,” said Sekekete.

“I think what is important is our game management, to realise when you are playing over there (in France) that anything can happen on the day. We have to make sure that we can control what we can control.”