Rugby Championship: All Blacks v Springboks — LIVE UDATES

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The All Blacks host the Springboks in a Rugby Championship match in Auckland on Saturday, kicking off at 9am, SA time.

The All Blacks beat Argentina in their opening game of the competition last week, while the Boks hammered Australia at Loftus Versfeld. The winner in Auckland will be in the pound seats to win this year’s shortened competition.

In two weeks’ time the Boks host Argentina, while the New Zealanders are away to Australia.

LIVE UPDATES

Live updates of the match in Auckland will appear below. Please refresh to see the latest posts.

The Boks will be led by Eben Etzebeth, who decided to stay in New Zealand and play the Test despite his father’s passing in the week, while New Zealand’s captain is Sam Cane.

TEAMS

All Blacks

Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Bench: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Braydon Ennor, Caleb Clarke

Springboks

Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk, Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth (capt), Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok