Rugby World Cup boss sacked over ‘alarming’ management concerns

The chief executive of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Claude Atcher, was removed from his position Tuesday by tournament organisers after he was suspended in August by France’s sports minister due to “alarming managerial practices”.

A preliminary investigation into Atcher’s management style found evidence of a “deep social malaise” within the organisation.

Atcher’s suspension was ratified by the French Rugby Federation, French Olympic officials and the French government following a meeting of the 2023 tournament organising committee’s board of directors on Monday.

“Taking note of the report’s conclusions, France 2023’s Board of Directors has decided to terminate the contract of its CEO, Mr Claude Atcher,” the organising committee said in a statement.

Atcher’s suspension was prompted by the preliminary findings of a Labour Inspectorate investigation which was launched at the end of June after an article in sports daily L’Equipe accused him of “management by terror”.

A report by the ethics committee had accused the 66-year-old of “alarming managerial practices altering the functioning of the structure and the suffering of a certain number of employees”.

‘Management by terror’

In the L’Equipe article, several former and current employees, speaking on condition of anonymity, spoke out about the “management by terror” set up by Atcher and his chief of staff within the organisation.

Atcher’s deputy Julien Collette will take over as chief executive.

The Rugby World Cup kicks off on September 8 next year with hosts France playing New Zealand at the Stade de France which will also be the venue for the final on October 28.