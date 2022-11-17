SA ‘A’ to take ‘more confidence’ into clash with Bristol — Thomas du Toit

Ross Roche

South African ‘A‘ captain Thomas du Toit admitted that the extra time that the team has had to train and get to know each other over the past week has given them more confidence ahead of their end-of-year-tour midweek match against Bristol Bears on Thursday night (kick-off 9:30pm).

Last week the team only joined up together in Ireland just a few days before their clash against Munster, with them having only a few training sessions, and their lack of cohesion was there for all to see as they fell to a disappointing defeat.

But they now have no excuses as they have had a good week of training and they will be confident of picking up a good win over an understrength Bristol team.

“Having some extra time on the training field has been good, as well as spending time off the field and getting to know each other better this last week,” said Du Toit.

“We’ll definitely take a bit more confidence into the game, and it’s now up to us to rectify the mistakes from last week and use the positives from that match to our advantage.

“What we want to do is find that balance between expressing ourselves within our structures, but also play well together as a team.”

Despite the having not been together for a long time, Du Toit believes that the team has gelled well in their two weeks in the UK.

Bristol challenge

They are also keenly aware of the challenge that Bristol will produce, despite them missing at least 16 regulars due to international commitments.

“We haven’t had a lot of time together, but we had a good start last week and this week we started gelling better on the training field and connecting off it. Having said that, no game has ever been won on individual performances alone and we know we will have to be switched on,” said Du Toit.

“Bristol have a good scrum and maul, and like to play off it, but as a pack we will not shy away from the typical South African way of playing and we would like to take them on.

“We also have variety on attack and will choose when to use it, and when to be more direct and physical, but that could also change once the game starts.”