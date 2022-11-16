‘The more competition, the better I play,’ says Williams of scrumhalf depth

Ross Roche

Scrumhalf Grant Williams is eager to take his opportunity to impress the Springbok selectors, when he starts for the South African A team in their end-of-year-tour match against Bristol Bears on Thursday night.

Williams, who made his Bok debut and won his only cap to date, as a substitute in their 13-12 loss against Wales in Bloemfontein in July, is effectively the fifth choice scrumhalf in a very competitive position for the national team.

Jaden Hendrikse, Faf de Klerk, Cobus Reinach and Herschel Jantjies have all been ahead of Williams in the pecking order this year, however, Jantjies could slip below Williams if he produces another impressive performance in Bristol.

Jantjies started in the SA A team’s first match against Munster last week, producing a woeful showing that saw him replaced by Williams just a few minutes into the second half, with Williams then impressing with a superb performance over the rest of the game.

Williams attributes his good play to the massive competition he faces in the position, admitting that it pushes him to greater heights, and he is looking forward to getting out there with the rest of the team on Thursday.

“I feel the more competition there is, the better I play. Everyone knows the depth we have at scrumhalf in the country, so I just want to go out there and enjoy myself,” said Williams.

“We are a group of guys from different provincial unions that are buying into the same system, and there is a fantastic vibe among the players.

“On a personal note, I am really looking forward to going out there and making the most of the chance to play.”

Halfback partnership

Williams will also form an exciting halfback partnership with up and coming talent Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who will feature at flyhalf.

“It will be the first time Sacha and I will play together, so we had our first training session on Monday,” said Williams.

“It’s an exciting opportunity and it will be important to play the conditions well and to go out there and do our best.

“Bristol play a really good running game. They really like to run the ball in their own 22 and they play an exciting brand of rugby in general. The important aspects for us will be to control the territory game and use the opportunities we create.”