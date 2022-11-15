Grant Williams bashes down the door to earn deserved SA ‘A’ start

Ross Roche

Scrumhalf Grant Williams was one of five changes that South African ‘A‘ head coach Mzwandile Stick made to his starting XV for their second and final end-of-year-tour match against Bristol Bears in Bristol on Thursday night.

Williams absolutely bashed down the door to earn himself a starting berth, after putting in a superb performance off the bench in SA ‘A’ loss against Munster last week Thursday, after replacing Bok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, who had been woeful, with him dropping out of the match 23.

Other changes see Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu come in at flyhalf, after he joined up with the SA ‘A’ team from the Bok squad, replacing Johan Goosen who drops to the bench, while Gianni Lombard replaces the injured Aphelele Fassi at fullback.

Andre-Hugo Venter then comes in at hooker, with Joseph Dweba on standby for the Springbok squad, and Marco van Staden replaces Phepsi Buthelezi at flank, with Buthelezi set to play off the bench.

For Williams, who has been part of a number of Bok squads over the past year and a half, without making his debut, it will be another great opportunity for him to impress the management team, if he can put in another sparkling showing against Bristol.

Exciting halfback pairing

He is also now part of a very exciting halfback pairing with Feinberg-Mngomezulu and they will be keen to show what they can do.

“Both guys (Williams and Feinbreg-Mngomezulu) have been in the Springbok setup and know how we want to play. I think that’s the key thing with that combination, because last week (against Munster) we were guilty in not managing the game well,” said Stick during a press conference on Monday.

“With Grant knowing our philosophy, how we want to play and what it takes to be at the top, is very important.

“He has been with us in the Springboks, waiting for his opportunity, so I was actually happy to see him bringing that impact in the game last week.”

‘X-factor’

Stick continued on the halfback pairing: “I am excited to see what they can do.

“It will be a challenge for both of them. We know they have x-factor, and I always encourage players to bring what makes them special. But for me the key thing for them in the Northern Hemisphere is to play the conditions well and that will be the challenge for them.”

Looking on to the game, and with the SA A team having lost against Munster and the Boks lost against Ireland and France, Stick was asked if that added any extra pressure to the team to get a result against Bristol.

“Being involved in the Springbok setup as a player and coach there is always pressure. You know our country and how passionate people are when it comes to the Springboks. So we are always under pressure t perform,” admitted Stick.