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SA referee Aimee Barrett-Theron stands down to fight illness

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Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

15 July 2026

06:21 pm

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'For now, I'll be stepping away from refereeing while I focus on treatment and recovery.'

Aimee Barrett-Theron

Referee Aimee Barrett-Theron. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

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Record-breaking Test match referee, Aimee Barrett-Theron, has stood down from officiating with immediate effect to concentrate on treatment for a health issue.

The Cape Town-based 39-year-old officiated most recently in June when she took charge of the match between South Africa A and Zimbabwe at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

She has advised SA Rugby and World Rugby that she will be unavailable for the foreseeable future.

The former Springbok XVs and Sevens player became the first woman to referee a men’s match in South Africa and is currently the most capped female referee having taken charge of 52 Tests.

‘Good news it’s treatable’

Barrett-Theron said: “I wanted to share a personal update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. The good news is that it’s treatable, and I’m working with an incredible team of specialists who are fully aligned with the goal of getting me healthy and back on the field in a few months’ time.

“For now, I’ll be stepping away from refereeing while I focus on treatment and recovery.

“I’m approaching this the same way I would approach any high-performance environment: with the right team around me, a clear plan, honest conversations, and full commitment to the process.

“Refereeing has taught me a lot about resilience, discipline, pressure, and backing yourself when things get tough. Being South African probably helps too. I was determined to make it through the ranks as a referee and now, I’m even more determined to get through this and return to the field stronger.

“Thank you for the support, love, and understanding. I’ll share updates when I can, but for now my focus is on treatment, recovery, and getting back to doing what I love.

“I found this through a self-check, so please let this be your reminder: check yourself, listen to your body, and don’t delay getting anything unusual looked at.”

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Overcome barriers

Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union (SARU), said: “Aimee has been a resolute and focused trail-blazer on the field and we know she will approach her treatment with the same determination and single-mindedness.

“She has had to overcome many, many barriers to reach the level of refereeing she has and we know she will take this next challenge in her stride. We wish her Godspeed in her recovery and look forward to seeing her back on the field at some point in the future.”

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sa rugby Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

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